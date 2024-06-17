Kenny Chesney Tops Himself At Soldier Field Ahead Of Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance

(EBM) When Kenny Chesney gets on a roll, it seems like nothing slows down the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee. Having already extended his record on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart with "Take Her Home," his 33rd No. 1, Mediabase bookends the achievement with a No. 1 on their chart as well.

"The thing about songs that are pieces of people's lives," Chesney says, "is almost everyone can see themselves in there. To me, I'm singing the reality people are living, and trying to show them how sweet life can be if you really look. I love that this song has connected so deeply."

The man the Wall Street Journal deemed "The King of the Road" and the LA Times hailed as "The People's Superstar" has been connecting on an even deeper level on the road. Having smashed his previous sales and attendance records at almost every stadium this summer, Chesney's show at Chicago's Soldier Field saw almost 2,000 more people fill their historic stadium than his prior best, a fact not lost on the life-affirming powerhouse.

"It's been the most amazing summer," Chesney allows. "No Shoes Nation has always been this passionate, insane country without borders with people who come together, raise our pirate flag and enjoy life in ways that inspire me. I didn't know you could have some of the responses we've had on this tour, and just when you think it can't get any louder or more heartfelt, Chicago happens."

Not only was Chicago bringing their best singing voices, the Windy City became the site of another first. Poncho, Chesney's golden doodle, made him onstage debut, and as the doggy daddy noted, "He might like the stage almost as much as I do!"

Having sold out Lincoln Financial Field in March, adding tickets and selling those out, too, along with Tampa's Raymond James Stadium and three straight nights at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium, Chesney has seen his already strong stadium numbers grow in unthinkable ways. Beyond a three day-advance-warning to come early at Northern Ohio's Blossom Music Center, the hunger for his music continues growing 15 years after becoming the only country artist on Billboard's Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years.

To see that joy and freewheeling fun up close, tune into "The Kelly Clarkson Show" today to watch the small-town kids talk work ethic, high-intensity live shows, trying to kick back, college math, an honorary doctorate and the many flavors of Blue Chair Bay® Rum. Talk only, no music, the lead guest appearance brings out the best in both performers.

"Kelly Clarkson is big fun," Chesney says. "Two long segments with her whip by, and all you've done is laugh! Rather than asking the usual questions, she wants to know where the songs come from and why, and maybe a little college level math."

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Remaining Dates

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Breaks Another Record

Kenny Chesney Hits New Record At Philly Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour

WARNING IN EFFECT As Kenny Chesney's Blazes Into Blossom

Kenny Chesney Sets New Record With Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Stop

News > Kenny Chesney