Kenny Chesney Tops Himself At Soldier Field Ahead Of Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance

(EBM) When Kenny Chesney gets on a roll, it seems like nothing slows down the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee. Having already extended his record on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart with "Take Her Home," his 33rd No. 1, Mediabase bookends the achievement with a No. 1 on their chart as well.
"The thing about songs that are pieces of people's lives," Chesney says, "is almost everyone can see themselves in there. To me, I'm singing the reality people are living, and trying to show them how sweet life can be if you really look. I love that this song has connected so deeply."
The man the Wall Street Journal deemed "The King of the Road" and the LA Times hailed as "The People's Superstar" has been connecting on an even deeper level on the road. Having smashed his previous sales and attendance records at almost every stadium this summer, Chesney's show at Chicago's Soldier Field saw almost 2,000 more people fill their historic stadium than his prior best, a fact not lost on the life-affirming powerhouse.
"It's been the most amazing summer," Chesney allows. "No Shoes Nation has always been this passionate, insane country without borders with people who come together, raise our pirate flag and enjoy life in ways that inspire me. I didn't know you could have some of the responses we've had on this tour, and just when you think it can't get any louder or more heartfelt, Chicago happens."
Not only was Chicago bringing their best singing voices, the Windy City became the site of another first. Poncho, Chesney's golden doodle, made him onstage debut, and as the doggy daddy noted, "He might like the stage almost as much as I do!"
Having sold out Lincoln Financial Field in March, adding tickets and selling those out, too, along with Tampa's Raymond James Stadium and three straight nights at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium, Chesney has seen his already strong stadium numbers grow in unthinkable ways. Beyond a three day-advance-warning to come early at Northern Ohio's Blossom Music Center, the hunger for his music continues growing 15 years after becoming the only country artist on Billboard's Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years.
To see that joy and freewheeling fun up close, tune into "The Kelly Clarkson Show" today to watch the small-town kids talk work ethic, high-intensity live shows, trying to kick back, college math, an honorary doctorate and the many flavors of Blue Chair Bay® Rum. Talk only, no music, the lead guest appearance brings out the best in both performers.
"Kelly Clarkson is big fun," Chesney says. "Two long segments with her whip by, and all you've done is laugh! Rather than asking the usual questions, she wants to know where the songs come from and why, and maybe a little college level math."
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Remaining Dates
with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker
June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^
June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field
June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^
June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*
July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^
July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field
July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*
July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^
July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium
July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^
July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium
Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*
Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field
Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^
Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium
Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only
^ Megan Moroney only
Kenny Chesney Breaks Another Record
Kenny Chesney Hits New Record At Philly Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour
WARNING IN EFFECT As Kenny Chesney's Blazes Into Blossom
Kenny Chesney Sets New Record With Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Stop
Van Halen Has A Wealth of Unreleased Material Says Anthony- Fleetwood Mac Has No Chance Of Reforming Says Stevie Nicks- more
Original Black Sabbath Farewell Concert? Geezer Weighs In- Bruce Dickinson Addresses Rare Concert Cancellation- more
Kenny Chesney Tops Himself At Soldier Field Ahead Of Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance- Parker McCollum Received Special Surprise For His Birthday- more.
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Van Halen Has A Wealth of Unreleased Material Says Anthony
Fleetwood Mac Has No Chance Of Reforming Says Stevie Nicks
Watch David Gilmour's 'Between Two Points' Video
Gwar Announce The Stoned Age Tour
Lacuna Coil Part Ways With Diego Cavallotti
Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - Second Night'
Coldplay Announce New Album 'Moon Music'
Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th Anniversary UK Tour