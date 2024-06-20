Steep Canyon Rangers Share 'Morning Shift' Live

(Yep Roc) GRAMMY Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers unveil the second single, "Morning Shift (Live)" from Live at Greenfield Lake, the band's first live album of original material, out August 30 on Yep Roc Records.

Recorded at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC on September 29, 2023, the 16-track album is now available for pre-order on digital, CD, and LP. Mixed and pressed at the state-of-the-art audiophile facilities of Citizen Vinyl in the band's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, lacquers were cut by renowned engineer Jeff Powell of Takeout Vinyl. Housed in a gatefold jacket, the first LP is pressed on deep purple vinyl and the second on yellow vinyl.

From the spellbinding, tender performances of "Recommend Me" and "Birds of Ohio" mixed with blistering, barnburning renditions of "Afterglow" and "Sunny Days," Live at Greenfield Lake exhibits the wide breadth of styles and genres the band tackles in concert, and captures the magic of their onstage chemistry, demonstrating unparalleled harmonies, rich songwriting, and unforgettable performances.

"This particular Greenfield Lake Amphitheater show is an example of the kind of night that we all dream of as musicians: a beautiful setting, an enthusiastic crowd, and the band is absolutely on fire," offers Ranger Aaron Burdett. "While these performances do happen, it's tough to get all of those elements at once. It's like catching lightning in a bottle. But we did it on September 29 of 2023 and had the good fortune to get it all down on tape. Live SCR is the best SCR by far. Makes me happy and grateful every time I hear this recording."

Of the album, Beau Gunn, Presenter/Buyer at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, adds: "Two things are synonymous with North Carolina Music: one is Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, and the other is Steep Canyon Rangers. The magic and music were definitely in the air that night and captured perfectly in this first-ever live release recorded at The Lake."

On tour for the remainder of the year, the band will headline Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium tonight (June 20), followed by a series of dates out West, and performances with Steve Martin and Martin Short. They will make a highly anticipated return to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on September 27, and headline IBMA's Bluegrass Live! Festival at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC, September 28.

Live at Greenfield Lake Tracklisting:

1. As I Go (Live)

2. Sweet Spot (Live)

3. Pennies on the Tracks (Live)

4. Recommend Me (Live)

5. Tell the Ones I Love > Chuck in the Bush > Tell the Ones I Love (Live)

6. Fare Thee Well, Carolina Gals (Live)

7. Alabama Calling (Live)

8. Above My Burdens (Live)

9. Can't Get Home (Live)

10. Take My Mind (Live)

11. Morning Shift (Live)

12. Birds of Ohio (Live)

13. Afterglow (Live)

14. Second in Line (Junior) [Live]

15. Fruits of My Labor (Live)

16. Sunny Days (Live)

Steep Canyon Rangers: On Tour

June 20 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN+

July 19 - Strings Music Festival - Steamboat Springs, CO

July 20 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

July 21 - Breckenridge Riverwalk Center - Breckenridge, CO

July 25 - The Guild Theatre - Menlo Park, CA

July 26 - Blue Note Napa - Napa, CA

July 27 - Antown - Reno, NV

August 2 - Bluegrass and Brew 2024 - Fairborn, OH

August 3 - Carter Family Fold Music Shows - Hiltons, VA

August 16 - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park - Morgantown, WV

August 17 - The Blue Ridge Music Center - Galax, VA

August 23 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

August 24 - The Windjammer - Isle of Palms, SC

August 31 - The Grove - Glasgow, KY

September 1 - Weekend At The Cave - Murphysboro, IL

September 6-7 - Mountain Song Festival - Brevard, NC

September 13 - Pickin' in the Pines Festival - Flagstaff, AZ

September 19 - Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, TN*

September 21 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC*

September 27 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

September 28 - IBMA Bluegrass Live! Festival - Raleigh, NC

October 4 - Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI*

October 5 - Rosemont Theatre - Rosemont, IL*

October 18 - The Theatre of MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD*

October 19 - Titles Center's Concert Hall - Brookville, NY*

October 23 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

October 25 - Memorial Hall OTR - Cincinnati, OH

November 1 - Mershon Auditorium - Columbus, OH*

November 2 - Fox Theatre Detroit - Detroit, MI*

November 15-16 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Ledyard, CT*

December 6-7 - Orange Blossom Revue 2024 - Lake Wales, FL

January 18 - Alaska Center for the Performing Arts - Anchorage, AK



*with Steve Martin & Martin Short

+ with Lindsay Lou

