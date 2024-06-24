Rising 17-Year-Old Star Ty Myers Inks With RECORDS Nashville - Columbia Records

(Columbia Records) After independently generating tens of millions of streams, earning acclaim, and buzzing out of Austin, Texas, rising 17-year-old artist Ty Myers officially announces his signing to RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records. The singer, songwriter will be sharing his new song "Let 'Em Talk" very soon. Ty Myers is managed by Narvel Blackstock of Starstruck Entertainment (Blake Shelton).
"After a year of being pursued by every major label from Nashville to LA to New York, I am beyond excited to have signed with Records/Columbia," Ty says. "They felt like family from the very start and they share the vision I have for my music & my future. I feel incredibly blessed and honored that they are backing me and I am just so stoked to get started. It's a dream come true."
"It's not often you meet a proper singer/songwriter at the tender age of 17 who writes, sings, plays guitar and performs like Ty Myers," says CEO and co-founder of RECORDS' Barry Weiss. "Simply put, this is what the music business is all about. We're wildly excited at RECORDS Nashville to have signed him with our colleagues at Columbia Records."
In the meantime, he plans to keep busy on the road. Following standout set supporting Willie Nelson, he's gearing up to canvas Texas all summer long. His stacked itinerary includes headline shows as well as various dates with Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers Band, Cody Johnson, and Josh Meloy.
TOUR DATES
6/27 Austin, TX The Venue ATX
6/29 Terrell, TX Silver Saloon
7/17 College Station, TX Hurricane Harry's*
7/18 Lubbock, TX Cook's Garage*
7/19 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's*
7/20 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's*
7/24 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston*
7/25 Corpus Christi, TX Brewster Street Ice House Downtown*
7/26 Round Rock, TX Round Rock Amphitheater*
7/27 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater*
8/16 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre&
8/23 Fort Worth, TX Cowtown Coliseum+
10/25 Stephenville, TX Twisted J Live
*w/Wade Bowen & Randy Rogers Band
&w/Cody Johnson & Tracy Byrd Music
w/Josh Meloy
