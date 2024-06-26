Bailey Zimmerman Releasing Summer Anthem 'New To Country'

(Warner Music Nashville) To the delight of his rabid fan base, Bailey Zimmerman has announced that his new summer-ready anthem, "New To Country," is set for release this Friday, June 28th.
The skyrocketing country-rockstar is also at radio now with his current single, "Holy Smokes," which has already earned more than half a million US track equivalents to date. It follows his Platinum-selling, fourth consecutive career-opening No. 1, "Where It Ends," that held the top spot for two weeks back to back. Zimmerman is also featured on the star-studded Twisters: The Album official soundtrack with his latest release, "Hell Or High Water," alongside artists like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain, Tyler Childers, and more.
The electrifying live performer is out on the road now in multiple major markets for his sold-out 30+ city international headline trek, RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR., as well as stadium shows with Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown.
The Illinois native captivates eager audiences night after night with magnetic performances of the deep cuts and the global hits on his Platinum debut album, Religiously. The Album. (LISTEN HERE). The LP arrived as not only the biggest all-genre streaming debut since 2021 but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time at the time of release, entering at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The "comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised" (The New York Times) album features "Where It Ends" alongside its three preceding No. 1 singles: the 2x Platinum title-track, "Religiously," 4x-Platinum debut, "Fall In Love," and the 5x-Platinum, six-week No. 1 mega-hit "Rock And A Hard Place."
BAILEY ZIMMERMAN 2024 TOUR DATES
^Religiously. The Tour.
*Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour
Fri, June 28 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Pavilion^
Fri, Jul 05 - New Braunfels, TX - White Water Amphitheater^
Sat, Jul 06 - New Braunfels, TX - White Water Amphitheater^
Wed, Jul 10 - Calgary, CAN - Cowboys Music Festival
Fri, Jul 12 - Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Country Festival
Sat, Jul 13 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert 2024
Thu, Jul 18 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium*
Fri, Jul 19 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium*
Sat, Jul 20 - Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin
Thu, Jul 25 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam
Fri, Jul 26 - Tooele, UT - Country Fan Fest
Sat, Jul 27 - Yerington, NV - Night In The Country
Fri, Aug 02 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium*
Fri, Aug 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*
Thu, Aug 15 - Lewisburg, WV - State Fair of West Virginia
Fri, Aug 16 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion^
Sat, Aug 17 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park (w/ Luke Bryan)
Thu, Aug 22 - Dieppe, CAN - YQM Countryfest
Sun, Aug 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field (w/ Luke Bryan)
Fri, Aug 30 - Durant, OK - Choctow Casino^
Sat, Aug 31 - Durant, OK - Choctow Casino^
Fri, Sept 06 - Denver, CO - Coors Field (w/ Kane Brown)
Fri, Oct 04 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival
Fri, Oct 18 - Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida
Sun, Oct 20 - Sacramento, CA - Goldensky Festival
Bailey Zimmerman Remains At No. 1 With Where It Ends
Bailey Zimmerman Delivers 'Hell Or High Water' From Twisters: The Album
Bailey Zimmerman Announces RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR
Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records With Debut Album
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death- Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour- Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49- more
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America- Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Thomas Rhett Going Vegas For Special Four Night Run- Lainey Wilson Celebrating July 4th With '4x4xU' Release- Zach Bryan- more
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death
Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour
Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49
Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Limp Bizkit
Bright Eyes Deliver 'Bells and Whistles' To Announce New Album
Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'
The Rolling Stones Classics Getting Punk Makeovers
Brant Bjork Trio Returns With 'Once Upon A Time In The Desert'