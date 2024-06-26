Gavin DeGraw Reimagines Debut Album 'Chariot'

(Sony Music Nashville) Gavin DeGraw is returning to the project that started it all with Chariot 20, a brand new, reimagined version of his debut album, available Sept. 27. "As an artist, you fight your entire life to get to that first album. Chariot changed everything for me. It opened the doors to touring the world, meeting my heroes, and spending my life making music. But most importantly, it introduced me to all of you. For that, I'm forever grateful," said DeGraw in a message to fans. "In the two decades since that first album, we've grown together, we've sung and danced together, and we've shared memories and stories, creating a community connected by the greatest unifier of all, in my opinion, which is music."
Since its release in 2003, Chariot has evolved into a cultural touchstone. Originally released on J Records, where legendary executive Clive Davis signed DeGraw in 2002, the album established the future Grammy nominee as a singular vocal talent. The project notably features double-Platinum, Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit "I Don't Want to Be," which the publication recently named one of the Best Songs of 2004. Additionally, album opener "Follow Through" earned Gold certification while the Platinum-selling title track reached Top 30 territory on the Hot 100. The new version of "Chariot" will be available Friday (June 28).
This revisited version reunites DeGraw with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, who produced DeGraw's acclaimed 2022 album Face The River. It also features two previously unreleased tracks written during DeGraw's original Chariot sessions: "Get Lost" and "Love Is Stronger (Alright)."
DeGraw recently wrapped the first leg of his 2024 WORLD TOUR, which will pick up later this year with dates across Europe.
Chariot 20
1. Follow Through
2. Chariot
3. Just Friends
4. (Nice to Meet You) Anyway
5. Chemical Party
6. Belief
7. Crush
8. I Don't Want to Be
9. Meaning
10. More Than Anyone
11. Over-Rated
12. Get Lost
13. Love is Stronger (Alright)
All songs written by Gavin DeGraw and produced by Dave Cobb
Gavin DeGraw 2024 WORLD TOUR
Sept. 13 - Waukegan, IL (Genesse Theatre)*
Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy (Alcatraz)
Oct. 20 - Zurich, Switzerland (X-TRA)
Oct. 21 - Paris, France (L'Olympia)
Oct. 23 - Cologne, Germany (Gloria)
Oct. 24 - Brussels, Belgium (Cirque Royal)
Oct. 25 - Frankfurt, Germany (Zoom)
Oct. 26 - Hamburg, Germany (Gruenspan)
Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands (AFAS Live)
Oct. 30 - Birmingham, U.K. (O2 Institute)
Oct. 31 - Glasgow, U.K. (O2 Academy)
Nov. 1 - Manchester, U.K. (Academy)
Nov. 3 - Leeds, U.K. (O2 Academy)
Nov. 4 - London, U.K. (O2 Forum Kentish Town)
Nov. 6 - Viborg, Denmark (Tinghallen)
Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark (Poolen)
Nov. 9 - Stockholm, Sweden (Annexet)
Nov. 10 - Oslo, Norway (Spektrum)
*rescheduled from Jan. 12
