Midland Share 'Lucky Sometimes' To Announce Barely Blue Album

(MPG) Midland announced Barely Blue, an eight-song exploration of loneliness, masculinity and resilience in the face of heartache. Evoking near-empty bars and heat waves shimmering across the blacktop, the new album brings to life the generosity of spirit required to love, lose, and move on. Recorded with 9x GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb at Georgia Mae Studios in Savannah, GA and mixed at Apex Sound in Burbank, CA, lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson lean into a space where solitude is acknowledged, life goes on and steel guitars are often what binds it all together.

Today, the trio released the album's opening track "Lucky Sometimes," along with an official video directed by Harper Smith, and announced "The Get Lucky Tour" that kicks off on September 19 in Cincinnati, OH and will make stops at Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 12 with Jackson Dean and at the ACL Live in their hometown of Austin, TX on December 20. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28.

About the new single, Mark Wystrach explains: "'Lucky Sometimes' is a get up and go, hot streak, feel good anthem for when it feels like you just can't lose. The arrangement is sparse with a high and lonesome groove that crests with soaring harmonies on the hook. It's the first song on the album and an introduction to the new sonic landscape that Midland found with Dave Cobb at the helm."

"We knew we wanted to go somewhere else," Cameron Duddy adds about the creation of Barely Blue. "We are all big believers in a certain time and place, a sense of classic country that comes from roadhouses and bad coffee, miles and miles and miles on the road - and the idea that, even though we're all happy, love and life falls apart, but that doesn't mean you have to, too. When we were writing these songs, it was a trip into all the things in country music we love. You don't hear much of this kind of unfiltered, hard stuff that comes with the great guitar sounds, the deep harmonies and shuffles you can tuck into. But that's the essence of what Midland is - and Dave Cobb brought a new altitude to our sound."

Wystrach adds: "Dave Cobb had been a producer we wanted to work with since we first heard Sturgill Simpson's Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. Dave's eclectic musical background and the way he approaches recording as an experience and not a task made him the perfect match for us. On Barely Blue, we feel like Dave helped us find the sound we've been searching for for a long time."

Barely Blue highlights the trio's signature celestial harmonies that harken back to Laurel Canyon-lushness of The Mamas & the Papas, the more muscular parts of Buffalo Springfield and the cosmic American sounds of The Flying Burrito Brothers' The Gilded Palace of Sin or the Byrds' Sweetheart of the Rodeo. For those feeling good, it's the sound of these tracks and how the songs move. For those feeling the ache, it's the truth and the forbearance that'll get them to the next horizon. For everyone in between, it's an honest accounting of how we all face disappointment and make life work in spite of itself.

"Lucky Sometimes" follows the release of "Old Fashioned Feeling," which was named one of the best songs of the week by Rolling Stone and Billboard who said, "The track is brimming with old-school, soulful country sounds, and spearheaded by the trio's harmonies, which are as smooth and warm as any top-shelf bourbon."

"Our sound and writing has always been evolving," Duddy reflects. "We were three guys who met at a wedding, shot the sh*t about music and realized how much we had in common. We started singing together and were amazed at the sound of our combined voices. What started with 'Drinkin' Problem' was the beginning of a journey that's always been interesting; it's twisted and turned, but honestly, Mark, Jess and I have loved everywhere it's taken us."

Tour Dates:

Summer Headline Tour:

6/27 - Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon

6/28 - Three Forks, MT - Bridger Brewing

6/29 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social

7/4 - Sun Valley, ID - Bluebird Music Festival

7/6 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park

7/26 - Modesto, CA - The Fruit Yard Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Amphitheater

7/27 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

7/28 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

8/8 - Oro-Medonte - Boots and Hearts Music Festival

8/9 - Verona, NY - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

8/10 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino

8/22 - Pocatello, ID - The Port - Portneuf Health Trust

8/23 - Forest Grove, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge

8/24 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/25 - Bremerton, WA - Kitsap Fair and Stampede

9/6 - Fort Madison, IA - Tri-State Rodeo

9/7 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino - Mystic Showroom

9/14 - Pryor, OK - Born & Raised

The Get Lucky Tour:

9/19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center $

9/20 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre $

9/21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove $

9/27 - Anderson, SC - Wendell's Outdoor ^

9/28 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

10/3 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company *

10/4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/5 - Cherokee, NC - Cherokee Tribal Fair *

10/9 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

10/11 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park ^

10/12 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #^

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center !

10/26 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center !

11/2 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port !

11/29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall !

11/30 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

12/6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels @

12/7 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center @

12/20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theater !

@ - Support from Tanya Tucker

$ - Support from Colin Stough

^ - Support from Colby Acuff

* - Support from Elvie Shane

# - Support from Jackson Dean

! - Support from The Wilder Blue

