Randy Travis and Wife Mary Discuss Musician's Rights and AI on GMA Tomorrow

(117) Randy Travis and his wife Mary will be discussing musician's rights around the American Music Fairness Act and industry-altering AI on Good Morning America tomorrow morning after testifying to Congress this afternoon. The hearing will begin at 2 P.M. EST today and can be livestreamed for those who want to watch here.
Travis and SoundExchange CEO and President Michael Huppe will testify before the House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet, this afternoon for a hearing entitled, "Radio, Music, and Copyrights: 100 Years of Inequity for Recording Artists."
Travis and Huppe will take questions from lawmakers on the American Music Fairness Act (H.R. 791) - bipartisan, bicameral legislation that will close a century-old loophole and require AM/FM radio stations to pay artists royalties when their songs are played on the air. Travis will also be in Washington advocating for protecting music creators around the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
