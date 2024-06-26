The Wood Brothers Announce Fall 2024 Tour Dates

(Calabro) The Wood Brothers have announced their final tour dates of 2024. The Grammy Award-nominated trio will play 17 shows this Fall with the first leg beginning November 13 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem followed by stops in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Highlights along the way include The Wood Brothers' debut performance at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, MD on November 16, one night only in Canada for a performance at The Concert Hall in Toronto on November 20 and wrapping the month at the Taft Theatre in Detroit on November 23.

The second leg kicks off at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA on December 5 with special guest Katie Pruitt followed by a two night stand at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC on November 6-7. The tour continues south with the band returning to the legendary New Orleans' music venue Tipitina's on December 11 before concluding the year with three shows in Texas. Tickets for all Fall tour dates go on-sale this Friday, June 28 at 10am local.

On their current summer tour, The Wood Brothers have begun to field requests from fans via social media. It has worked so well that the band will continue the concept over the course of their Fall tour. With a repertoire stretching across eight studio albums, including their latest full-length release Heart Is The Hero and several covers ranging from the gospel standard "Up Above My Head" to the Southern traditional "Liza Jane" to The Band's "Ophelia" and Jimmy Reed's "Big Boss Man," there is no shortage of material fans want to hear.

"Last year we focused heavily on our new album, Heart Is The Hero, playing the record close to its entirety at each show," explains Oliver Wood. "So we wanted to do something a little different for this tour and switch up the sets night to night. We figured what better way than asking our amazing fans who've been so loyal and wonderful to us all these years what they want to hear. It's been really fun to get their input and dig into some deeper cuts that we rarely, if ever, dusted off. It's been so great to collaborate with our audience like this that we've decided to keep it going throughout the remainder of the year."

The Wood Brothers are currently between legs of one of their biggest summer tours yet, including dates with Little Feat earlier in June, festival appearances at Borderland Festival, Vancouver Folk Festival, Targhee Bluegrass Festival, Rocky Mountains Folks Festival and Blissfest Folk & Roots Festival, as well as a run of European shows in August. In addition, Oliver Wood has just released his second solo album, Fat Cat Silhouette. The Wood Brothers plan to return to the studio in October to begin work on their ninth album with tentative plans to release in Summer 2025.

"It's a really fun time for The Wood Brothers, especially to have our fans basically write our set lists for us," concludes Chris Wood. "Meanwhile, behind the scenes, we're putting the finishing touches on a collection of brand new songs so we can record our next record later this year."

THE WOOD BROTHERS

Complete 2024 Tour Dates

7/12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Listening Lawn

7/13 - Harbor Springs, MI - Blissfest Folk & Roots Festival

7/14 - Fish Creek, WI - Door Community Auditorium

7/15 - St. Louis Park, MN - The Roc

7/16 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

7/18 - Big Sky, MT - Music In The Mountains

7/19 - Rexford, MT - Abayance Bay Marina

7/20-21 - Vancouver, Canada - Vancouver Folk Festival

7/27 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk Tavern

7/28 - Crystal Bay, NV - Gambler's Run Music Festival

8/9 - Lyons, CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

8/11 - Alta, WY - Targhee Bluegrass Festival

8/20 - Oslo, Norway - Cosmopolite

8/21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

8/23-24 - Tonder, Denmark - Tonder Festival

8/26 - Deventer, Netherlands - Burgerweeshuis

8/27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Muziekgebouw Eindhoven

8/28 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gehr. De Nobel

9/14 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music Festival

11/13 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat *

11/14 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol *

11/15 - Roanoke, VA - TBA *

11/16 - North Bethesda, MD - Music Center at Strathmore *

11/17 - Phoenixville, PA - The Colonial Theatre *

11/19 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live *

11/20 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

11/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre *

12/5- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^ #

12/6 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^

12/7 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^

12/8 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City ^

12/10 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric Oxford ^

12/11 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's ^

12/13 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater ^

12/14 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom ^

12/15 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre ^

* w/ Lindsay Lou

^ w/ Jobi Riccio

# w/ special guest Katie Pruitt

