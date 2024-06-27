Bobby Osborne, C.J. Lewandowski, Rob McCoury, and Billy Strings Releasing 'Cora Is Gone'

(Get It Played) Turnberry Records proudly announces the release of "Cora Is Gone," a poignant new single featuring Bluegrass icons Bobby Osborne, C.J. Lewandowski, Rob McCoury, and Billy Strings. This collaboration, rich with history and passion, pays tribute to the genre's roots and promises to resonate deeply with audiences.

The single will be available everywhere on August 21, 2024

Bobby Osborne, whose remarkable career spanned 75 years until his passing in June 2023, remains a towering figure in Bluegrass music. Alongside his brother Sonny, The Osborne Brothers achieved numerous milestones, including becoming the first Bluegrass band to perform at college campuses and The White House. Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1964, Bobby Osborne's influence continues to shape the genre today.

C.J. Lewandowski, founder of Grammy-nominated Bluegrass group The Po' Ramblin' Boys, developed a close bond with Bobby Osborne over the years. Their collaboration on "Cora Is Gone" reflects not only their shared love for Bluegrass but also their commitment to honoring its legacy.

Originally discovered by Bobby Osborne in the late 1940s while listening to Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, "Cora Is Gone" is a timeless Bluegrass ballad. Joined by Rob McCoury on the banjo, Billy Strings on guitar and Aynsley Porchak on fiddles, the single features heartfelt vocals from Bobby, C.J., and Billy Strings, blending past, present, and future in the genre seamlessly.

