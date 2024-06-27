(Interscope) mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) invites fans back inside his living room at Cheshire Cottage for another intimate performance of his "Sun To Me" cover by country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan.
Just last week, he released a live version of "BMXXing" with legendary rockstar Travis Barker. Released earlier this month, "BMXXing" highlights mgk's love for BMX while paying homage to the skating community.
In March, mgk partnered with Ohio brethren Trippie Redd for their joint project genre: sadboy. The emo-laden effort features singles such as "beauty" and "lost boys." Following the release of genre: sadboy, mgk, and Trippie delivered back-to-back performances in New York and Ohio to celebrate the project, proving why they are easily amongst the best tandems in music.
Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era' Coming To Movie Theaters Worldwide
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster- Militarie Gun shares new song for WWE 2K24 curated by Post Malone- more
Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced- Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency- more
Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'- Bailey Zimmerman Releasing Summer Anthem 'New To Country'- more
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Militarie Gun Shares New Song For WWE 2K24 Curated By Post Malone
John Lennon's Mind Games Ultimate Collection Previewed With New Video
Cage The Elephant Share 'Out Loud' Video
D.R.U.G.S. Reveal 'Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)' And Announce Album
Dream Evil Deliver 'Chose Force' Video
Elliott Smith Heaven Adores You Coming To Select Movie Theaters
Yours Truly Go California Sober With New Single
ProgStock Festival 2024 Announced