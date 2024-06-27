.

Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'

06-27-2024

Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'

(Interscope) mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) invites fans back inside his living room at Cheshire Cottage for another intimate performance of his "Sun To Me" cover by country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan.

Just last week, he released a live version of "BMXXing" with legendary rockstar Travis Barker. Released earlier this month, "BMXXing" highlights mgk's love for BMX while paying homage to the skating community.

In March, mgk partnered with Ohio brethren Trippie Redd for their joint project genre: sadboy. The emo-laden effort features singles such as "beauty" and "lost boys." Following the release of genre: sadboy, mgk, and Trippie delivered back-to-back performances in New York and Ohio to celebrate the project, proving why they are easily amongst the best tandems in music.

Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era' Coming To Movie Theaters Worldwide

