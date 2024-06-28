Cory Marks Highlights Dual Rock and Country Persona with Two New Tracks

(SRO) Equally divided between arena-rock and roots country, singer-songwriter Cory Marks has released a double serving of new music today, June 28, with the rock-leaning "Guilty" featuring guest vocals from DL of Bad Wolves, and country-oriented summer anthem "Drunk When I'm High." Both tracks are available digitally via all streaming platforms and will be included on MARKS' forthcoming solo album due later this year via Better Noise Music.

"Guilty (feat. DL of Bad Wolves)" was produced, engineered and mixed by Kile Odell (Failure Anthem, Nita Strauss). "'Guilty' is really all about being unapologetically yourself and being okay with that," says MARKS. "Having DL of Bad Wolves join me on this track really adds more fuel to this rock song making it even harder and heavier-he sounds great on it. If living my life is a crime, then I'm guilty."

"This song was a really fun listen from the first time, so when I got the opportunity to sing on it, I was stoked," shares DL. "This was really enjoying to do, thanks to Cory for having me."

"Drunk When I'm High" was produced, engineered and mixed by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Shania Twain) at The Hideout Recording Studio in Henderson, NV. According to MARKS, "This summer anthem is just supposed to make you feel good, happy and upbeat. It's a great song to turn up and play in your car, on your boat, at a house party, just chilling on a beach or by the pool all summer long. Drunk while I'm high watching days go by..."

