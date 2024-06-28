Miranda Lambert Says 'Dammit Randy' With New Track

(EBM) "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," croons multi-hyphenate superstar Miranda Lambert on current single "Wranglers," which arrived last month as the biggest streaming debut of her career. Now, Stereogum's "single greatest country star to come along this century" doubles down on her signature theme of empowerment as a woman liberated on "Dammit Randy," a rousing anthem about reclaiming independence.
"This song came out of a conversation the night before Jon Randall and I went into the studio to make this album," Lambert shared. "We were talking about how excited we were to be starting this journey with a new label family (Republic and Big Loud) and how supported we felt by them, which turned into chatting about situations where you might not feel so supported by someone - in this song's case, an unappreciative Randy. So, this one's for anyone with a Randy they need to move on from."
From the opening lines, "Well dammit Randy did you ever hear me at all? / You were standin' bone dry in the middle of a waterfall," Lambert's skillful storytelling shines through, with the chorus showcasing her lyrical prowess celebrated by Paste as "unparalleled in country music - and beyond":
Yeah now that I made it to the other side
I hope you're countin' singles in your double wide
Smokin' cigarettes like they're goin' out of style
Turnin' me up on your radio dial
You gave up 'til the very last minute
Now that I'm gone I've got your attention
In addition to releasing new music, the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history and triple GRAMMY Award-winner has also returned to the road for select engagements this year following the recent conclusion of her twice-extended, critically acclaimed Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency, with a special "Music for Mutts" benefit concert set for Oct. 5 at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater in celebration of the 15th anniversary of her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised nearly $10 million to date in support of its mission to advance and support the welfare and adoption of shelter pets nationwide.
Upcoming Miranda Lambert Concert Dates
June 29 | Midland, Texas | Momentum Bank Ballpark
July 5 | Hinckley, Minn. | Grand Casino Hinckley
July 6 | Mt. Pleasant, Mich. | Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
July 12 | Calgary, Alberta | Calgary Stampede
July 13 | Whitefish, Mont. | Under the Big Sky Festival
July 17 | Paso Robles, Calif. | California Mid-State Fair
July 20 | Lincoln, Calif. | Thunder Valley
July 21 | Highland, Calif. | Yaamava' Resort & Casino
July 26 | Pearl, Miss. | Trustmark Park
July 27 | Anderson, S.C. | Rock the Country Festival
Aug. 17 | Springfield, Ill. | Illinois State Fair
Aug. 24 | Houston, Texas | Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
Aug. 30 | Canandaigua, N.Y. | Constellation Brands Marvin Sands
Aug. 31 | Atlantic City, N.J. | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept. 27 | Gautier, Miss. | The Sound Amphitheater
Sept. 28 | Memphis, Tenn. | AutoZone Park
Oct. 5 | Nashville, Tenn. | Ascend Amphitheater
