Singled Out: Midnight South's I Want It All

(antiMusic) Award winning country band Midnight South just released their new single "I Want It All", and to celebrate we asked Jeremy Castaldo to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The band has always loved romanticizing "the good old days," writing about growing up in the '90s, in small, southern towns. Recently, we sat down in the studio with producer Aaron Gillespie. At first, we didn't know what we wanted to write about, but we began talking about music as a journey, full of unexpected ups and downs. The members of Midnight South have always prided ourselves on our work ethic, understanding that there's no shortcut to success.

We decided to write a song that captures the transition from our early dreams of being on stage, to the hard realities of achieving those dreams, and the satisfaction of having earned our place through hard work. We sat in that studio that day and laughed over a couple of glasses of bourbon about playing at the House of Blues in Chicago last year - a dream come true for all of us - and then, exhausted, sleep-deprived, and driving through the night to the next show, blowing a trailer tire in a construction zone in the middle of the night somewhere in Missouri. It wasn't funny at the time, but now we look back on it and feel like it was life's way of checking our egos.

Although "I Want it All" started as a song about our musical journey and life on the road, it evolved into something bigger. It became about realizing that life is about the ride, not the destination. Music, relationships, and anything worth remembering come with both good and bad moments. We hope this song reminds listeners of something or someone that makes them appreciate every second: "The good, the bad, the happy and sad." That's what "I Want it All" is about.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

More Midnight South News