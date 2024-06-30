Ron Pope Declares 'Nobody's Gonna Make It Out Alive' With New Single

(BBR) Nashville-based, platinum recording artist, Ron Pope, has released a new single, "Nobody's Gonna Make It Out Alive," via Brooklyn Basement Records. Based on the form of fiddle tunes of yore, "Nobody's Gonna Make It Out Alive" captures the playfulness of Pope's early days. When Pope left home to pursue music, he was "still a kid," and remembers his mother saying: "If you ever find yourself back down South playing 'Sweet Home Alabama' in an empty bar, that's the sign you need to come on home and go back to school."

"Well," Pope recalls, "we were back in Georgia playing for exactly one paying customer who would not stop calling for 'Sweet Home Alabama' so we played it for him (and the bartenders). Luckily, I didn't quit that day, but I can't say that the thought didn't cross my mind a time or two. We had lean times for a bunch of years. But we also had good times: we were poor but we were young and free and as wild as a pack of feral dogs." Pope has also released singles "I Gotta Change (Or I'm Gonna Die)" and "I'm Not The Devil (ft. Taylor Bickett)." Each will appear on his next album, slated for a 2025 release.

The fiercely independent artist carved his niche in the digital era's early days with his breakout hit, "A Drop in the Ocean," which has amassed over 1 billion streams, earning platinum status in the US, alongside double platinum status in Sweden. His prolific songwriting is a natural fit for Music City's Americana, roots, and country communities, garnering praise from publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, CMT, Relix, and The Tennessean.

With each release, including his most recent album, Inside Voices, released in June 2023, Pope continues to captivate audiences with his raw authenticity, soul-stirring melodies, introspective lyricism, and profound storytelling - not only with his music. Pope's highly entertaining renditions of his family's stories have gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views while organically doubling his Instagram following in less than a month.

Beyond his own musical endeavors, Pope writes and produces for other artists, and serves as a guiding light for aspiring musicians navigating the ever-changing landscape of today's music industry. Pope recently completed his "A Drop in the Ocean" Tour commemorating the 15th anniversary of his debut LP, Daylight, with multiple sold-out shows on the 20-date run. In August, Pope is set to perform at The Long Road festival in the UK and has announced a November co-headlining tour with fellow troubadour, Joshua Radin, across the Western US. Be sure to follow Ron Pope at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

Related Stories

Ron Pope Tackles The Opioid Epidemic With 'I've Gotta Change (Or I'm Gonna Die)'

Ron Pope Announces A Drop In The Ocean Tour

Ron Pope Announces New Album With 'The Real Thing' Video

More Ron Pope News