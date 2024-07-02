Lorrie Morgan Returns With 'Dead Girl Walking'

(2911) Grammy-nominated, CMA Award-winning Grand Ole Opry member Lorrie Morgan delivers her first new studio effort in seven years - with 'Dead Girl Walking' (Cleopatra Records). The album, a testament to Morgan's resilience and dedication, is now available everywhere music is found.

Dead Girl Walking is yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to brightest humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan's range.

"This album is very special to me," shares Morgan. "Sadly, it turned out to be the final producing credit by my longtime friend and collaborator, Richard Landis, who passed just before its completion. Dead Girl Walking ties together a career journey from my career-making album, Something in Red, to the top 10 album, 'War Paint,' both produced by Richard and up to this new album. Richard also co-wrote the Billboard-charting single "If You Come Back From Heaven." Also in 1994, Landis was one of 14 producers to receive a CMA Album of the Year award for 'Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles,' and produced me on the last track on the album, my cover of "The Sad Cafe." Richard's brilliant, creative touch is all over this new album, and I'm eager to share every song. I miss my friend and honor him with this collection."

Morgan turned tragedy into triumph, completing the project and fulfilling Landis' vision for the album.

"Where I am in my life right now, I'm not afraid to express what I feel," Morgan continues. "I'm not afraid to express my views on anything, especially on being a woman and my experiences in this business and in life."

"I didn't want to just do another album. I want it to be something that really moves me. When I listened to songs for the project, I'd think, 'No, not that one. I'm not going to be able to sing that one because I'm not going to be able to feel it.' It is very important to me that this album reflects the truths that I am feeling today."

'Dead Girl Walking' Track List:

1. "Hands On You" (Ashley Monroe, Jon Randall)

2. "Dead Girl Walking" (Kelly Lang)

3. "Me And Tequila" (Ashlee Hewitt, Matthew Morgan)

4. "I Think It's Jesus" (Kelly Lang)

5. "Mirror, Mirror" (Kelly Lang, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Oliverius)

6. "Days Like These" (Kris Bradley, Marty Morgan)

7. "What Will I Do?" (Mickey Newbury)

8. "I Think You're The Greatest" (Marty Morgan, Johnny Garcia, Katrina Burgoyne)

9. "I Almost Called Him Baby By Mistake" (Larry Gatlin)

10. "You Send Me" (Sam Cooke)

Produced by Lawson White, Richard Landis, and Lorrie Morgan

Mixed by Lawson White at The Parlor (Nashville, Tenn.)

Dolby Atmos and Apple Spatial Audio Mix by Lawson White at The Parlor (Nashville, Tenn.)

Assistant Mix Engineer: Ethan Greek

Recorded by: Lawson White and Steve Marcantonio

Assistant Engineer: Ethan Greek, Alona Meek

Recorded at The Parlor (Nashville, Tenn.)

Mastered by Lawson White at The Parlor (Nashville, Tenn.)

Lorrie Morgan: Vocals, Vocals (Background)

Lawson White: Vocals (Background), Programming, Glockenspiel, Mellotron, Pedal Steel, Percussion, Vibraphone, Synthesizers, String Arrangement, Horn Arrangement

Ben Isaacs: Vocals (Background)

Marcia Ware-Wilder: Vocals (Background)

Ashlee Hewitt: Vocals (Background)

Steve Brewster: Drums

Mark Hill: Bass

Dan Dugmore: Dobro, Guitar (Acoustic)

Pat Buchanan: Guitar (Electric)

Brent Mason: Guitar (Electric)

Jimmy Nichols: Keyboards, Piano

Matt Parker: Saxophone

Todd Woolsey: Saxophone

Aria Stiles: Violin, Fiddle

