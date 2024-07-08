Brenda Lee, Jeannie Seely and Mandy Barnett To Host 21st SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards

(C Cook Media) The 21st SOURCE Nashville Hall of Fame Awards will be hosted by country legends Brenda Lee and Jeannie Seely with Grand Ole Opry star Mandy Barnett. Presented by Springer Mountain Farms, the prestigious event will be held at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in the Historic Municipal Auditorium (401 Gay Street, Nashville, TN 37201) on August 27, 2024. Individual tickets are $110 and on sale now here . The annual event honors and inducts a select group of "Women Behind The Music" into the SOURCE Nashville Hall of Fame.

This year Grammy-winning star Jeannie Seely will be honored with the "Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award" joining an elite group of Lifetime Achievement Award honorees including Jo Walker-Meador (2004), Brenda Lee (2006) and Frances Preston (2010).

SOURCE Nashville previously announced this year's Hall of Fame inductees to be:

Teena Camp - Charisma Talent Agency, Sound Pit Recording Studios, GRC Records, David Allan Coe, Colleen Peterson, Teena Shirts, TSC Marketing.

Marty Craighead - MCA Music Publishing, Capitol Records/Capitol Nashville, Javelina Recording Studios, Arista Records, EMI GMG, Universal Records South, ASCAP, Nashville Entrepreneur Center, FBMM.

Leslie Fram - CMT/Paramount, CMT Next Women of Country/CMT Equal Play/Equal Access, Change the Conversation.

Kathy Harris - The Oak Ridge Boys, McClintock Harris Management, Writer & Literary Agent.

Judy Seale - George Lindsey Celebrity Weekend, Roy Clark Celebrity Golf Classic, The Jim Halsey Company, Refugee Management, Judy Seale International, Inc., Stars for Stripes, Inc., Gary Sinise Foundation.

Sheree Spoltore - Merle Kilgore Enterprises, Faverette Music Group Publishing, U.S. Bank, Entertainment Music Division, Barbara Orbison-Roy Orbison Enterprises, NSAI- Nashville Songwriters Association International, Global Songwriters Connection.

Grammy-award winning Country Star Jeannie Seely will be honored with the esteemed "Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award" at the SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards in recognition of her numerous career achievements and significant contributions in the music industry.

