Country Bear Musical Jamboree Returning To Disney World With Music From Mac McAnally, Emily Ann Roberts and More

Walt Disney World Resort announced today that the reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree will make its highly anticipated return on July 17, 2024!

As a beloved staple of Frontierland in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, the Country Bears have been charming audiences with their delightful country-western tunes for over 50 years. This summer, the bears are back with an exciting new twist-Nashville-style Disney tunes inspired by various genres of country music including Americana, bluegrass, pop-country, rockabilly and more!

Fans can look forward to a stellar lineup of song performances inspired by some of country music's brightest stars. Mac McAnally, acclaimed country music singer-songwriter and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year has lent his talent to the show by bringing the all-too-perfect tune, "The Bare Necessities" from "The Jungle Book," to life along with Terrence, aka Shaker's, version of the "Frozen" song "Fixer-Upper." Additionally, McAnally produced and rearranged the songs.

* "Country Bear Musical Jamboree" - a new original song written for the attraction

* "Try Everything" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia"

* "Kiss the Girl" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Little Mermaid"

* "A Whole New World" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Aladdin"

* "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Walt Disney Studios' "Mary Poppins"

* "Fixer-Upper" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen"

* "Remember Me" from Pixar Animation Studios' "Coco"

* "You've Got A Friend In Me" from Pixar Animation Studios' "Toy Story"

* "Bare Necessities" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Jungle Book"

* "Come Again" - an original song that debuted with Country Bear Jamboree in 1971

