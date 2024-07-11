Kenny Chesney Fans Can Listen To No Shoes Radio For Free

(antiMusic) Country music star Kenny Chesney has announced that fans can listen to his "No Shoes Radio" satellite radio station on SiriusXM for free from their cars until the end of the month (July 31st).

Chesney took to social media to share the news. He wrote, "Excited to share that you can listen to Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio in your car for free thru July 31. Tune in on channel 59 on SiriusXM."

SiriusXM shared, "Just turn on your car radio and tune in to channel 59 to get into a No Shoes state of mind. Enjoy music from Kenny Chesney and from his island friends who've inspired him. You'll hear live performances and special moments on stage, on a boat, and on a beach, along with Guest DJs and a whole lot more from No Shoes Nation.

