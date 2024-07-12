Larkin Poe Share 'Bluephoria' Video

(Big Hassle Media) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - continue what is proving a milestone year with the jubilant new single, "Bluephoria," available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. An official music video - filmed in The Blue Room at Nashville, TN's Third Man Records - premieres today on YouTube.

"Once upon a time: we caught a case of the blues so deep and all-encompassing that it launched us on a euphoric exploration," says Larkin Poe. "'Bluephoria' is a rock 'n' roll rumination on the duality of the human experience; deep down in the quietest place where the bitter and the sweet twine together, and suffering/joy are galvanized into meaning. Take special note of the second verse which was inspired by the words of legendary Memphis bluesman Furry Lewis, who is quoted as having said: 'Now I know I ain't a star, but I sure might be a moon.'"

2024 got off to a triumphant start for Larkin Poe, beginning with their first career GRAMMY® Award, winning "Best Contemporary Blues Album" for 2022's critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony. Additional accolades followed, including a prestigious Americana Music Honors & Awards nomination for "Duo/Group of the Year."

Long praised as one of hardest touring acts on the road today, Larkin Poe will celebrate their landmark year with a truly epic live schedule that includes top-billed festival appearances around the world, US runs with Slash's all-star S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival and KALEO's Payback Tour 2024, and more. Highlights include unforgettable double bills with Lenny Kravitz at Montreux, Switzerland's famed Montreux Jazz Festival (July 16), Rival Sons at Bonn, Germany's Kunst!Rasen Bonn (July 17) and Chris Isaak at Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France's Guitare En Scene (July 19), plus eagerly awaited performances at Maidstone, UK's Maid of Stone Festival (July 21), Cambridge, UK's Cambridge Folk Festival (July 27), Park City, UT's Park City Song Summit (August 16), Asbury Park, NJ's Sea.Hear.Now Festival (September 15), Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 22), Ocean City, MD's Oceans Calling (September 27), and Melissa Etheridge's Moon Crush "The Sea & ME" in Miramar Beach, FL (May 7, 2025). Additional dates will be announced.

LARKIN POE - TOUR 2024

JULY

12 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive *

14 - Murcia, Spain - Las Noches Del Malecón Murcia *

16 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival †

17 - Bonn, Germany - Kunst!Rasen Bonn +

19 - Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France - Guitare En Scene #

20 - Winterbach, Germany - Magic Blues Night *

21 - Maidstone, UK - Maid of Stone Festival *

24 - San Sebastián, Spain - Jazzaldia *

27 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Folk Festival *

AUGUST

7 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre §

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park §

10 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound-Coachman Park §

11 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre §

13 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater §

14 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre §

16 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit *

SEPTEMBER

1 - Charlestown, RI - Rhythm & Roots Festival *

1 - Fairlee, VT - Lake Morey Concert Series @ Lake Morey Resort

15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

22 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond *

27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling *

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater ^

30 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center ^

OCTOBER

3 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre ^

4 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory ^

6 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre ^

MAY 2025

7 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush "The Sea & ME" *

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Lenny Kravitz

+ w/ Rival Sons

# w/ Chris Isaak

§ w/ Slash's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

^ w KALEO - Payback Tour 2024

Related Stories

Larkin Poe Celebrate Their First Grammy Award Win

Larkin Poe Share An Acoustic Companion EP

Larkin Poe Unplug for New EP

Larkin Poe Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

More Larkin Poe News