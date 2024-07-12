Listen To Ryan Nelson's New Song 'Hole In The Wall'

(Publicity Nation) Ryan Nelson has released his new single, "Hole In The Wall," which masterfully blends classic country charm with his signature outlaw grit and nostalgic songwriting. The lyrics weave a captivating tale of a small-town dive bar, untouched by time since its opening, exuding a warmth and familiarity we all know and love. The neon lights beckon and the cold beer and laughter of friends invite you to stay for another. It's like stumbling upon an oasis in the desert, a place where you can escape and feel like 'the whole world disappears.'

The single debuted on Apple Music's Best New Country Songs and New in Country.

This release and his most recent single, "The Next One," come after celebrating his first gold record as an independent songwriter with Riley Green's "When She Comes Home Tonight."

Hailed as "a legend" by Whiskey Jam's Ward Guenther, Ryan Nelson has become a Nashville staple amongst artists and songwriters alike, with major cuts including Riley Green's "When She Comes Home Tonight," Meghan Patrick's "Girls Like Me" and Jelly Roll's "Too Far."

Known as a prolific writer and unmatched performer, Nelson breaks the mold with thought-provoking lyricism and an unapologetically authentic on (and off) stage persona. The "Show Up Drunk" singer's refusal to be anyone other than himself and his unwavering dedication to upholding the integrity of real music has solidified him as an artist in every sense of the word.

Handpicked by Jelly Roll as an opener on his 2021 Work In Progress tour, the man himself dubbed Nelson "one of the best songwriters in Nashville."

His past projects have garnered support from CMT, Apple Music's New in Country, Best New Songs, and more, as well as placements on Spotify's Fresh Finds, New Music Nashville, and Next From Nashville.

As an artist, Ryan Nelson embodies the spirit of persistence and defying the odds. With a slew of never-before-heard material on the horizon, both new and old fans of Nelson can anticipate the unexpected. At the same time, his longtime supporters already know they won't be disappointed.

