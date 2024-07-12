T. Graham Brown Releases Surprise Track 'When A Man Loves A Woman' With Zach Williams

(2911) GRAMMY nominated, CMA Award-winner, and newly inducted member of the Grand Ole Opry, T. Graham Brown, recently announced his brand new studio album titled 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals.' Set to release on Friday, August 2nd via Warner Music Group-ADA, the album is available for pre-order now and features legendary collaborations with artists like Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In a surprise for fans, Brown has released the latest track from the album, "When A Man Loves A Woman," a duet with Zach Williams.

"I ran into Zach Williams one day and we started talking music," shares Brown. "I told him about my new record and he really liked the concept. He's a great, soulful, singer, so I asked him if he would be interested in laying down some vocals on a song. He chose "When A Man Loves A Woman" and boy howdy he killed it! Many thanks, my friend!"

Brown has continued to let his fans in on the new record by dropping a new song every few weeks including "The Dark End of the Street," featuring Country Music Hall of Famer and GRAMMY® Award-winner Tanya Tucker, "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay," with Randy Houser, and "Take Me To The River" with Wynonna, keeping everyone eagerly anticipating the new record.

