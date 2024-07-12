T. Graham Brown Releases Surprise Track 'When A Man Loves A Woman' With Zach Williams

(2911) GRAMMY nominated, CMA Award-winner, and newly inducted member of the Grand Ole Opry, T. Graham Brown, recently announced his brand new studio album titled 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals.' Set to release on Friday, August 2nd via Warner Music Group-ADA, the album is available for pre-order now and features legendary collaborations with artists like Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In a surprise for fans, Brown has released the latest track from the album, "When A Man Loves A Woman," a duet with Zach Williams.
"I ran into Zach Williams one day and we started talking music," shares Brown. "I told him about my new record and he really liked the concept. He's a great, soulful, singer, so I asked him if he would be interested in laying down some vocals on a song. He chose "When A Man Loves A Woman" and boy howdy he killed it! Many thanks, my friend!"
Brown has continued to let his fans in on the new record by dropping a new song every few weeks including "The Dark End of the Street," featuring Country Music Hall of Famer and GRAMMY® Award-winner Tanya Tucker, "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay," with Randy Houser, and "Take Me To The River" with Wynonna, keeping everyone eagerly anticipating the new record.
T. Graham Brown Duets With Wynonna On 'Take Me To The River'
T. Graham Brown Releases Surprise Track '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' With Randy Houser
T. Graham Brown Becomes Grand Ole Opry Family Member
T. Graham Brown Announces New Album With Tanya Tucker Collab 'The Dark End Of The Street'
Simple Plan Give Elton John's 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' A Makeover- The Gaslight Anthem Expand 'History Books' Album- more
AC/DC Score Their First U.S. Diamond Single- The Zombies' Rod Argent Suffers Stroke and Retires From Touring- more
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
Simple Plan Give Elton John's 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' A Makeover
The Gaslight Anthem Expand 'History Books' Album
Young The Giant Share Unreleases Song From 'Mind Over Matter' Era
Mr. Big Mark Album Release With 'Right Outta Here' Visualizer
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares Cover Of Free's 'Wishing Well'
OneRepublic Celebrating New Album With TV Appearances
A Killer's Confession Annonce New Album With 'Filth'
Northbound Deliver New Album 'Juniper'