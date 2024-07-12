Watch Thomas Rhett's 'Overdrive' Video

(The GreenRoom) Thomas Rhett is sharing more new music from his forthcoming album ABOUT A WOMAN, set for release Aug. 23 via The Valory Music Co. Out today, "Overdrive" is an undeniably catchy, chill-country standout that reflects on all the best parts of small-town living - unforgettable summer nights, football games on Fridays, late night joy rides and young love.

Co-written by Thomas Rhett, the track serves as a tribute to the timeless anticipation of picking up a date. Filled with memories that rush back with each turn of the ignition, and sung through visions of a windows-down moonlit cruise, the song reminds fans that nothing truly beats the freedom of two hearts and a hand-me-down Ford.

Rhett also dropped the official music video for "Overdrive" this morning, starring his younger brother Tyler Lankford and featuring a vintage, two-toned Ford. "Overdrive" follows the release of the "upbeat, twangy feel-good" (Tennessean) track "Gone Country" that was recently named "One of the Best Country Songs of the Summer" (Country Now) and heart-pounding lead single "Beautiful As You." To date, "Beautiful As You" has amassed over 47 million global streams and claimed the No. 1 spot on the UK Country Radio Airplay chart for multiple weeks. A "heartfelt" (People) tribute to his wife Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett has already performed "Beautiful As You" at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, on NBC's The Voice finale and ABC's CMA Fest.

Produced primarily by Dann Huff and Julian Bunetta, ABOUT A WOMAN's tempos were kept high and the melodies tight, and while organic country makes up the foundation, layers of retro '80s sounds and thumping beats span the album's fourteen anthemic instant classics. All but one co-written by Thomas Rhett, his upcoming seventh album proves that his songwriting prowess is just as powerful as the stadium-rocking charisma that has cemented him as one of country music's most consistent-yet-dynamic modern superstars.

Last week, Thomas Rhett also shared the electric "Feelin' Country" from Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the upcoming adrenaline-pumping Twisters (Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment). "Feelin' Country" has garnered praise for its "infectious" melody (Country Central) and Thomas Rhett's ability to "handle a hefty slice of '90s country with aplomb" (Billboard).

Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 22 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards-eight ACM Awards including 2020 Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes. It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums all around the world and just announced a mini-residency in December at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

