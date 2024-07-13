Maren Morris Reveals 'i hope i never fall in love' With New Song

(Sony Music) Maren Morris has unveiled her brutally honest new single "i hope i never fall in love" via Columbia Records. The track features a sixties-inspired melody and starkly unapologetic and enlightened lyrics. Maren's dreamy and powerful vocals soar atop a tambourine-driven rhythm as she confesses, "I hope I never fall in love again...You can hold me to that", as she tries to heal in the wake of heartbreak. The song was co-written by Maren with Delacey, Evan Blair, and Lucy Healey, and also features production from Evan Blair. The Intermission EP will arrive August 2.

Speaking on the song, Maren says: "i hope i never fall in love" is the afterglow of a sh*tshow. It's a bittersweet heartbreaker because I'm in self-protection mode but still want to feel things. So throwing parties, going home with a stranger, popping champagne, whatever we need to do to process our trauma, it's not a pretty road to healing. I, of course, do want to fall in love again, but I can't put my heart through it just yet, so here's a number about this strange but constructive (and destructive) window of my life.

After the first leg of shows on her RSVP Redux Tour and a run of dates with Maroon 5, Maren will be back on the road starting July 26 for more RSVP Redux shows. Fans attending are invited to submit their dream setlist for upcoming dates here and a new setlist will be curated each evening based on submissions. The tour serves as a revival and a reunion for the 2020 RSVP Tour and features support from Betty Who, Allison Ponthier, Delacey, and Anna Graves on select dates. Maren will also make a series of stops at summer festivals, including Sommo Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, and All Things Go Music Festival.

RSVP REDUX TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Jul 26 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall =

Sat Jul 27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee =

Wed Jul 31 - Sandpoint, ID - Festival at Sandpoint *

Fri Aug 02 - Big Sky, MT - Wildlands Festival >*

Sat Aug 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz #

Sun Aug 11 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

Tue Aug 13 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre #

Thu Aug 15 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company #

Fri Aug 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre #

Sat Aug 17 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater #

Sun Aug 18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live #

Sat Sep 07 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre =

Tue Sep 10 - Burlington, VT - The Flynn =

Wed Sep 11 - Hampton, NH - Casino Ballroom =

Fri Sep 13 - Cavendish, PEI - Sommo Festival >*

Thu Sep 19 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond >*

Sun Sep 29 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Music Festival >*

^ With Betty Who

+ With Allison Ponthier

= With Delacey

# With Anna Graves

* Non-Live Nation date

> Festival date

