Mitchell Tenpenny Shares 'The 3rd' Video and Reveal Album Details

(Sony Music Nashville) Platinum selling Riser House/Sony Music Nashville recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny is set to release his third studio album, The 3rd, on September 20. The launch will also include a vinyl release and physical cd available on street date. In celebration of the album's announce, Mitchell is releasing the autobiographical title-track from the 20-song project for his fans today.

On Friday morning People Magazine exclusively premiered the poignant official music video for "The 3rd." Mitchell spoke to them about the new music and the legacy of being James Mitchell Tenpenny the 3rd. "I would definitely say the album really covers what I have learned in the last few years since getting married and hopefully growing up and hopefully maturing," Mitchell shared. "I want to be personal. I want to be vulnerable. I want people to believe and know that this music is authentic to me, and I mean the words I say."

The 3rd is Tenpenny's most authentic - and adventurous - album yet. Named after a song that was named after him, "The 3rd" is a testament to his personal growth and artistic evolution. No longer playing games, Tenpenny has crafted an album that resonates with his own experiences and emotions. This honest and empathetic collection showcases his maturity as a man, singer, songwriter, and storyteller and invites listeners to join him on his creative journey through life and music.

"I want this record to be all over the place," Tenpenny said. "I want somebody to be able to find their song in the record, something that helps them or just something stylistically different from everything else. It just encapsulates everything I've done and all the genres I've loved."

The 3rd Track listing:

The 3rd Mitchell Tenpenny / Andy Albert / Devin Dawson / Paul DiGiovanni

Good Thing Going Mitchell Tenpenny / Matt Alderman / Josh Melton / Dallas Wilson

Bigger Mistakes Mitchell Tenpenny / Chris DeStefano / Josh Kear / Michael Whitworth

Woke Up in a Dream Mitchell Tenpenny / Thomas Archer / Kyle Fishman / Michael Tyler

Iris John Rzeznick

I Won't Mitchell Tenpenny / Kyle Fishman / Rafe Tenpenny

Guess We'll Never Know (feat. Colbie Caillat) Mitchell Tenpenny / Jaten Dimsdale / Christian Griswold / Jimmy Robbins / Dallas Wilson

Not Today Mitchell Tenpenny / Chris DeStefano / Claire Douglas / Michael Whitworth

Smoke Mitchell Tenpenny / Rodney Clawson / Ashley Gorley / Jordan Schmidt

Set It in Stone Mitchell Tenpenny / Andy Albert / Chris DeStafano

Make It Rain Mitchell Tenpenny / Devin Dawson / Zach Kale

Started Stoppin' Mitchell Tenpenny / Ashley Gorley / Chase McGill / Jordan Schmidt

Well Whiskey Mitchell Tenpenny / Jordan Schmidt / Michael Whitworth

Same Moon Mitchell Tenpenny / Paul DiGiovanni / Derrick Southerland / Dallas Wilson

Breaking My Heart Mitchell Tenpenny / Ashley Gorley / Chase McGill / Jordan Schmidt

Long Way to Go Mitchell Tenpenny, Thomas Archer, Kyle Fishman

Head Start on a Heartbreak Mitchell Tenpenny / Trannie Anderson / Dallas Wilson

Fall Back in It Mitchell Tenpenny / Jared Mullins / Ben Stennis / Michael Whitworth

Demon or Ghost (feat. Underoath) Mitchell Tenpenny / Spencer Chamberlain / Aaron Gillespie / Jordan Schmidt

Tennessee in Me Mitchell Tenpenny / Matt Jenkins / Dallas Wilson

"Is the third time always a charm?" Mitchell Tenpenny vulnerably wonders on his song title track "The 3rd" and cornerstone of his upcoming third studio album. The husky-voiced, tenderhearted chart-topper is the third James Mitchell Tenpenny in his family and feels the weight of the responsibility that comes with that history. Is he living up to his potential? Is he making his family proud? What happens to the name if he doesn't have a son? The song is a relatable gut punch for anyone concerned with meeting familial expectations -- its unflinching sincerity the unbreakable tie that binds the album.

Mitchell's vision for The 3rd is a testament to his personal growth and artistic evolution. No longer playing games, he has crafted an album that resonates with his own experiences and emotions. This honest and empathetic collection not only showcases his maturity as a man, singer, songwriter, and storyteller but also invites listeners to join him on his creative journey through life and music.

An eclectic mix of songs, styles and genres that are each meaningful and representative of the singer, The 3rd is designed to offer something for everyone. Mitchell worked with the preciseness of an artistic surgeon while choosing songs and sequencing, even opting to cover The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris," the first song he learned to play on guitar. Mitchell's distinct voice glides through uptempo tracks laced with synth, anchored with loops and driven by banjo then turns convicted and passionate, soaring with hard-driving guitar solos and wailing through heartbreaking choruses.

The 3rd is both his story - and a made-up narrative. Stitching each genre, style, and story so seamlessly together is a musical triumph for himself and his fans, showcasing the courage and unparalleled artistry of James Mitchell Tenpenny.

