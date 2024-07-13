Nate Smith Fuels Alesso's 'I Like It'

(Interscope) Today marks a groundbreaking fusion in the music world as globally celebrated dance music producer Alesso unveils his latest collaboration with ACM New Male Artist of the Year and Billboard's Country Rookie of the Year Nate Smith: "I Like It". Arriving just in time for the summer festival season, the single is a feel-good party anthem, representing the pinnacle of both artists' signature sounds in a transformative musical synergy.

"I Like It" masterfully blends Alesso's vibrant, dance-infused sound with Nate Smith's soul-stirring country vocals, creating a genre-defying anthem that promises to get hearts racing and feet moving. Recently captivating the mainstage at Stagecoach and named Billboard's Rookie of the Year, Nate Smith also broke the record for the longest run at country radio in history, affirming his momentous rise in the music industry.

Boasting sharp, pulsating house beats, the production features an uplifting, spirited tempo that seamlessly marries electronic rhythms with the warm, rustic charm of country guitar riffs, presenting a fresh, invigorating sound that's both innovating and nostalgic. Listeners are treated to a rich, melodic auditory journey that epitomizes the perfect summer atmosphere - energetic, joyful, and irresistibly catchy.

From Alesso: "I've always been a big fan of the crossover between Rock/Country and Dance music. We set out to make a fun song for everyone to party to this Summer and Nate delivers an amazing performance on the song. We're excited for the world to hear it!"

From Nate Smith: "Alesso is an absolute force and I've been a fan of his for a while. I was sooooo excited when he asked me to hop on this song. It's just one of those songs that you'll instantly sing along to and put you in that party mode. Who could say no to that?"

The collaboration showcases the versatile artistic ranges of Alesso and Nate Smith, offering a vibrant soundtrack that promises to ignite dancefloors worldwide. Fans of both Alesso and Nate Smith, as well as new listeners, are invited to dive into the exhilarating world of "I Like It," a track that not only pulses with Alesso's signature dynamic beats but also resonates with Nate Smith's compelling lyrical storytelling.

