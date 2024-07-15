Katie Kadan Shares New Song and Video 'Without You'

(EBM) Katie Kadan has just released new track and music video called "Without You," where she is giving fans a first taste of what to expect from her debut EP set for release later this year.

With one of the boldest, brashest, turn-your-day-around vocals in music, you might think singer/songwriter Katie Kadan has always had the self-confident strut her tunes inspire. In fact, her truth is the opposite - but things have turned around.

After enduring the pandemic and moving to Nashville, careful creative growth has led to a brand-new chapter for the emerging star. Written by Kadan with Thomas "Tawgs" Salter and Johnny Reid who also serves as producer, the song of empowerment asks listeners to let go of the hang ups holding many women back. Pairing a rich swagger and almost-spiritual self-confidence with a propulsive rhythm and stadium-sized vocal, the Chicago-native calls it her "women's anthem" - a much needed message of freedom.

(With or without you)

Gonna chase the sun, gonna let it shine

(With or without you)

Gonna slow my roll, gonna take my time

(With or without you)

Gonna give it all, gonna live my life

(With or without you)

Gonna stand up tall and testify

(With or without you)

"For women, sometimes our relationships hold us back," Kadan explains. "You feel like you have to be that sweet little lovely lady in the background. And with this song, it's like, 'Hey, I'm going to move forward. You can come along with me on this journey, or not, but I'm going to keep on going.'"

A classically-inspired soul diva for a brand-new age, sharing her growth toward self-respect through the empowering joy of music has become Kadan's calling - her sense of purpose. A born entertainer and the youngest of four in a church-centered, deeply-musical family, it took Kadan her whole life to find her purpose. But now that she has, it seems almost inevitable.

Praising her "big, loud family," the vocal phenom learned to harmonize as soon as she could talk and delivered her first performance in front of her church congregation at 3 years old. Homeschooled by a songwriting mother who loved the '60s folk revival, and with a father who's taste kept Otis Redding, James Brown and the giants of soul on repeat, music was embedded in Kadan's daily life - so deep that when she couldn't concentrate on her studies, the fix was to play some piano and quiet her mind.

Obviously talented, her parents helped a teenaged Kadan join one of Chicago's top choirs, and they even scraped enough money together to send her to conservatory. But feeling like she had no shot at a career, she dropped out, taking odd jobs and teaching vocal lessons instead. "I was unhappy," she admits now. "That's not what I wanted to do, but I had no idea how to get into the music business. And honestly, I didn't think I would have a place ... because I'm a fat lady."

Needing some joy in her life, Kadan knew where to turn. She found her way to the female owned and operated Underground Wonder Bar and got herself a life-changing gig. Thrilling local crowds with her dynamic voice - an explosive, all-natural mix of raspy soul and gospel power - she made a point to go her own way, performing original songs right from her first night ... and people took notice. A producer from NBC's The Voice soon got in touch, but still feeling unworthy, Kadan turned them down.

"I didn't want to do it. I thought, it's kind of a sellout," she says with a laugh. "I was going to go back to school actually, because I was tired of the hustle. I was going to go for psychology, and I'm like, 'Music to me is the healer. And if I can't be a singer, I've got to help people in a different way.'"

Eventually, though, Kadan changed her mind. Determined to give herself just one chance - and feeling like she had nothing to lose - she showed up for The Voice and stood out immediately, taking third place on Season 17 in 2019. Impressing judges and fans alike with her big style, big voice, and ability to leave her heart on the stage each night, Kadan's joyful personality and clear comfort in her own skin tore through countless stereotypes. She became an inspiration to millions.

Related Stories

More Katie Kadan News