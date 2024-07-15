Morgan Wallen Announces New One Night At A Time Stadium Show

(EBM) It's no secret that 11-time Billboard Music Award-winner Morgan Wallen has remained loyal to his Tennessee roots throughout his career. Growing up in Sneedville, Tennessee, before moving to Knoxville as a teenager, Wallen's affinity for the University of Tennessee Vols has inspired hits such as "Tennessee Fan" and "Had Me By Halftime," while he continues to cheer on his favorite team between tour stops.

Now Wallen, celebrated by Philadelphia Inquirer as a "savvy showman," is bookending his Pollstar and Billboard-awarded Country Tour of the Year, One Night At A Time, with a show he's always wanted to headline: Neyland Stadium. Produced by Live Nation, on Sunday, Sept. 22, Wallen will be joined by special guests HARDY and fellow Tennessee-native ERNEST with tickets going on-sale at 11 AM EST this Wednesday, July 17.

"I've had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee," shares Wallen, who reactivated his Instagram this morning to share the news.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, invitation to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

Wallen recently returned stateside following his BST Hyde Park London headlining debut alongside openers Riley Green, ERNEST, Ella Langley, Alana Springsteen, Zandi Holup and more. Becoming the largest country concert ever held in the U.K. with over 50,000 attendees, Wallen's performance left The Times noting "America's biggest country star charms Hyde Park" as Billboard added Wallen established himself "as a key figure in heightening country music's global reach."

While in the U.K., Wallen also released fan-favorite "Lies Lies Lies" after originally recording it at London's Abbey Road Studios for his digital series Abbey Road Sessions on Dec. 5, 2023. With Music Row critic Robert Oermann declaring it a "lovelorn lament," Billboard opined "the angst-fueled ballad offers a vessel for the soulful nuances in Wallen's Tennessee twang."

With a portion of every ticket purchased to his live shows benefiting The Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), the nonprofit recently donated $100,000 to the community of Jefferson City to improve and renovate two local baseball fields. With $80,000 going toward Roy Harmon Field via the City Parks Department and $20,000 toward New Market Field via Jefferson City Little League, the renovations include new infields, bases, dug outs, press boxes, backstop padding, fencing and more.

With just ten dates remaining on One Night At A Time in the U.S., Wallen will kick-off his first-ever European tour on Aug. 28 in Stockholm, Sweden. The seven show run will include additional stops in Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Glasgow, U.K. and more before concluding with two back-to-back nights in Dublin, Ireland.

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time 2024 Remaining U.S. Tour Dates:

Thurs, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Fri, July 26 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* # @ =

Thurs, Aug 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ <

Fri, Aug 2 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* % @ <

Thurs, Aug 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <

Fri, Aug 9 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* % @ <

Sun, Sept 22 // Knoxville, TN // Neyland Stadium * & $

Sat, Oct 5 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* TBD

Thurs, Oct 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* TBD

Fri, Oct 19 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* TBD

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time 2024 European Tour Dates:

Wed, Aug 28 // Stockholm, Sweden // Friends Arena + !

Fri, Aug 30 // Oslo, Norway // Oslo Spektrum + !

Sun, Sept 1 // Copenhagen, Denmark // Royal Arena + !

Tues, Sept 3 // Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome + !

Thurs, Sept 5 // Glasgow, UK // OVO Hydro + !

Sat, Sept 7 // Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena + !

Sun, Sept 8 // Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena + !

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

& ERNEST

< Ella Langley

$ HARDY

= Bryan Martin

~ Jelly Roll

- Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

# Koe Wetzel

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman

+ Larry Fleet

