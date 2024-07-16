Jo Dee Messina Announces Final Leg Of The 2024 Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour

(117) Country music artist Jo Dee Messina has announced the final leg of her highly successful Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour! After a triumphant two-year run, including a celebratory six-date New England Homecoming, Messina will wrap up the tour this summer and fall with stops all across the U.S. and Canada.

"The Heads Carolina, Tails California tour has been amazing! The crowds, the energy... I'm so looking forward to bringing the fun and excitement to folks this fall," said Jo Dee Messina.

Messina has been consistently touring through 2023 and 2024, selling out shows coast to coast and taking the spotlight at coveted country music festivals - just last week playing to 25,000 fans at Country Concert in Fort Loramie, Ohio. The tour has interwoven appearances over the past two years on three major network television specials (CMA Awards 2022, ACM Awards 2023 and CMA Fest 2023), NBC's TODAY Show, Austin City Limits, a performance of the National Anthem at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox and most recently, an appearance on ABC's Freedom Over Texas on Independence Day in Houston, Texas. Her powerful voice and astounding stage presence are on full display during her dynamic performance, where she connects with the audience in ways only she can. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, fellowship and fun.

Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour Dates:

July 19 - Goddard, Kan. - Dam Jam Music Festival

July 20 - San Antonio, Texas - Freeman Coliseum

Aug. 1 - Regina, Sask. - Conexus Arts Centre

Aug. 2 - Camrose, Alta. - Big Valley Jamboree 2024

Aug. 4 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Sioux Empire Fair

Aug. 8 - Lovington, N.M. - Lea County Fairgrounds

Aug. 16 - Centre Hall, Pa. - Centre County Grange Fair

Aug. 17 - Winston-Salem, N.C. - Winston Salem Fairgrounds Arena

Aug. 23 - Chisholm, Minn. - The Minnesota Discovery Center

Aug. 24 - Mason, Wis. - Concert In The Corn

Sept. 6 - Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico State Fair

Sept. 7 - Scottsdale, Ariz. - Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas - State Fair of Texas

Sept. 28 - Tulsa, Okla. - Skyline Event Center

Oct. 10 - Ridgefield, Wash. - Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

Oct. 11 - Redding, Calif. - Redding Civic Auditorium

Oct. 12 - Toppenish, Wash. - Legends Casino Hotel

Oct. 25 - Oxford, Ala. - Oxford Performing Arts Center

Oct. 26 - West Chester, Ohio - Lori's Roadhouse

Oct. 27 - Jackson, Mich.

