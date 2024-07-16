Jo Dee Messina Announces Final Leg Of The 2024 Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour

(117) Country music artist Jo Dee Messina has announced the final leg of her highly successful Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour! After a triumphant two-year run, including a celebratory six-date New England Homecoming, Messina will wrap up the tour this summer and fall with stops all across the U.S. and Canada.
"The Heads Carolina, Tails California tour has been amazing! The crowds, the energy... I'm so looking forward to bringing the fun and excitement to folks this fall," said Jo Dee Messina.
Messina has been consistently touring through 2023 and 2024, selling out shows coast to coast and taking the spotlight at coveted country music festivals - just last week playing to 25,000 fans at Country Concert in Fort Loramie, Ohio. The tour has interwoven appearances over the past two years on three major network television specials (CMA Awards 2022, ACM Awards 2023 and CMA Fest 2023), NBC's TODAY Show, Austin City Limits, a performance of the National Anthem at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox and most recently, an appearance on ABC's Freedom Over Texas on Independence Day in Houston, Texas. Her powerful voice and astounding stage presence are on full display during her dynamic performance, where she connects with the audience in ways only she can. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, fellowship and fun.
Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour Dates:
July 19 - Goddard, Kan. - Dam Jam Music Festival
July 20 - San Antonio, Texas - Freeman Coliseum
Aug. 1 - Regina, Sask. - Conexus Arts Centre
Aug. 2 - Camrose, Alta. - Big Valley Jamboree 2024
Aug. 4 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Sioux Empire Fair
Aug. 8 - Lovington, N.M. - Lea County Fairgrounds
Aug. 16 - Centre Hall, Pa. - Centre County Grange Fair
Aug. 17 - Winston-Salem, N.C. - Winston Salem Fairgrounds Arena
Aug. 23 - Chisholm, Minn. - The Minnesota Discovery Center
Aug. 24 - Mason, Wis. - Concert In The Corn
Sept. 6 - Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico State Fair
Sept. 7 - Scottsdale, Ariz. - Talking Stick Resort Ballroom
Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas - State Fair of Texas
Sept. 28 - Tulsa, Okla. - Skyline Event Center
Oct. 10 - Ridgefield, Wash. - Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
Oct. 11 - Redding, Calif. - Redding Civic Auditorium
Oct. 12 - Toppenish, Wash. - Legends Casino Hotel
Oct. 25 - Oxford, Ala. - Oxford Performing Arts Center
Oct. 26 - West Chester, Ohio - Lori's Roadhouse
Oct. 27 - Jackson, Mich.
Jo Dee Messina To Rock Shell Freedom Over Texas On July 4th
Jo Dee Messina Took Fans on a Retrospective Journey of Her Life At Sold Out Ryman Show
Jo Dee Messina To Livestream Ryman Auditorium Debut Concert
Jo Dee Messina Honors Trisha Yearwood at Austin City Limits Hall of Fame
The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour- Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K- more
Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone- The Eagles Expand Sphere Residency With Four New Shows- Iron Maiden- more
Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio- Twisters: The Album Kicks Off Release Week With Multiple Singles- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour
Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K
Watch Four Year Strong's 'bad habit' Video
Metallica Stream Video Of Helsinki Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic
Say Anything To Play 'Is A Real Boy' In Full On U.S. Fall Tour
Militarie Gun Share 'Thought You Were Waving' Video
Mike Tramp Shares 'Lonely Nights' Visualizer
A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Album With 'Disgust' Video