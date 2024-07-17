Hear Brantley Gilbert's New Song 'Me and My House'

(EBM) Fifteen years after the release of his debut album, multi-Platinum country-rock trailblazer Brantley Gilbert knows life has a way of leaving a mark. You can either hide it or embrace it. With his seventh studio album, Tattoos, set for release September 13 via The Valory Music Co., the Georgia native chooses to embrace it - inspired by the idea that his tattoos tell a story, just like his songs. And just like his songs, he'll never hide the truth they reveal.

"All my albums, they capture a chapter of my life," Gilbert explains. "If somebody wants to know who I am, what I've been through and where I stand, they can start at the beginning and listen through, and that's why it was undeniable that Tattoos should be the title - because my tattoos do the same thing.

"People get 'em for a lot of reasons, but for most of us, tattoos talk about our victories and losses, our struggles and the whole nine," he observes. "I was one of those kids who had to learn the hard way. But if I would've listened to the advice of others, I don't know I would have ended up where I am."

Featuring 10 songs all co-written by Gilbert with a trusted cast of long-time collaborators, the set matches Gilbert's ink in both striking design and depth of meaning. Through flowing curves and jagged lines, shadow and light look back on a life of blue-collar pride and full-throttle rebellion - along with addictive love, abiding faith and blessings beyond what any of us deserve.

With today's announcement, Gilbert shares a preview of the forthcoming project with "Me And My House" ft. Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones, a hand-over-heart declaration of purpose and a defiant tip of the hat to the independent country rap world Gilbert has always admired, as each collaborator wrote and performed their own verses.

"I believe that all of us are the kings and queens of our own castle, and I would never in a million years tell somebody how to run their home," shares Gilbert. "It's just about sharing how we run ours, what home is to us. I think it's a song people won't just relate to; I think it's a song we need."

In celebration of his new album Tattoos, Gilbert will headline Brantley Gilbert's World's Largest Album Release Party on Broadway in downtown Nashville on Friday, September 13. The free multi-artist concert is part of FREEDOM FRIDAY events kicking off the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend (September 13-15). Presented by 1st Phorm Energy, with additional partnership from Rousch, Polaris, and Modern Buggy, the 4th annual FREEDOM FRIDAY concert honors members of the Military, Police, Fire, First Responders and Frontline Heroes. The 160th Special Ops Aviation Regiment will perform a helicopter aerial demonstration and a pre-concert flyover by the 101st Airborne Division.

With his dedicated BG Nation behind him, the fiery performer has racked up more than 8.3 Billion career streams, boasting back-to-back Platinum albums and seven No. 1 hits including the RIAA 7x Platinum "Bottoms Up;" 2x Platinum "Country Must Be Country Wide;" 2x Platinum "You Don't Know Her Like I Do;" 2x Platinum "One Hell of An Amen;" and the Platinum-certified "What Happens In A Small Town" with Lindsay Ell. But despite the mainstream success, his defining trait has been fierce independence - a quality you can't fake in front of country fans. Tattoos just adds to the picture.

As lead single "Over When We're Sober" with Ashley Cooke climbs the charts at country radio after being most added upon its debut, Gilbert's headlining Off The Rails Tour continues this weekend with stops in Duluth, Minn., Council Bluffs, Iowa and Goddard, Kan. For additional dates and tickets, visit BrantleyGilbert.com.

Tattoos Tracklist:

Songwriters in parentheses

Dirty Money ft. Justin Moore (Brantley Gilbert, Josh Phillips)

Over When We're Sober (Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke) (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason DeFord, Justin Wilson)

Tattoos (Brantley Gilbert, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Cole Taylor)

Gone By Now (Brantley Gilbert, John Byron, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)

Off The Rails (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

The Hell That Raised Us (Brantley Gilbert, John Byron, Devin Dawson)

Me And My House ft. Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones (Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings, Matthew David Jones, Brock Berryhill, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

God Isn't Country ft. Gary LeVox (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Ned Cameron, Jaxson Free, Jacob Hackworth, Taylor Phillips)

Out Here (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Gabe Foust, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips)

Miss These Towns (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jaxson Free, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips)

Off The Rails Tour Dates

July 18 Bayfront Festival Park // Duluth, MN

July 19 Harrah's Stir Cove // Council Bluffs, IA

July 20 Dam Jam Music Festival // Goddard, KS*

July 22 Elkhart County 4-H Fair // Goshen, IN*

July 24 Delaware State Fair // Harrington, DE*

July 26 Rock the Country // Anderson, SC*

July 27 Carowinds Summer Festival Series // Charlotte, NC

Aug. 1 Ventura County Fair // Ventura, CA*

Aug. 3 Nugget Event Center // Sparks, NV

Aug. 30 Fraze Pavilion // Kettering, OH

Aug. 31 Walworth County Fair // Elkhorn, WI*

Sept. 1 Canfield Fair // Canfield, OH*

Sept. 13 Brantley Gilbert's World's Largest Album Release Party // Nashville, TN

Sept. 19 Mountain Health Network Arena // Huntington, WV

Sept. 20 Santander Arena // Reading, PA

Sept. 21 DCU Center // Worcester, MA

Sept. 26 LJVM Coliseum // Winston-Salem, NC

Sept. 27 The Corbin Arena // Corbin, KY

Sept. 28 Florence Center // Florence, SC

Oct. 3 Knoxville Civic Coliseum // Knoxville, TN

Oct. 4 First National Bank Arena // Jonesboro, AR

Oct. 5 Ozarks Amphitheater // Camdenton, MO

Oct. 10 Raising Cane's River Center Arena // Baton Rouge, LA

Oct. 11 Cadence Bank Arena // Tupelo, MS

Oct. 12 The Sounds Amphitheater // Gautier, MS

Oct. 17 Enmarket Arena // Savannah, GA

Oct. 18 McKenzie Arena // Chattanooga, TN

Oct. 19 Atrium Health Amphitheater // Macon, GA

*Festival Date

Related Stories

Brantley Gilbert Recruits Ashley Cooke For 'Over When We're Sober'

Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke Team Up For 'Over When We're Sober'

Brantley Gilbert Expands Off The Rails Tour

Brantley Gilbert Announces Off The Rails Tour 2024

More Brantley Gilbert News