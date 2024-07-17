Morgan Wallen Adds 2nd Night At Neyland

(EBM) "I'm coming home," Morgan Wallen posted Monday, announcing his East Tennessee homecoming concert at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium on Sunday, September 22. In a video set to "Rocky Top," millions of fans had viewed it by lunch, snatching up hotel rooms across the city in anticipation of tickets going on sale Wednesday morning. The news has been met with such fervor that the 11-time Billboard Music Award-winner has now added a second and final hometown show for Friday, September 20. Tickets go on-sale beginning Thursday, July 18 at 11am EST at MorganWallen.com.

With over 150,000 fans expected to attend across both nights, Wallen becomes the first artist in the venue's nearly-100-year history to ever play two nights as the One Night At A Time 2024 tour stop marks the first time the country singer has returned to Knoxville on tour since headlining the Tennessee Valley Fair in 2019.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, invitation to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

Upon sharing the news earlier this week, Wallen stated, "I've had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee."

With a portion of every ticket purchased to his live shows benefiting The Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), the nonprofit recently donated $100,000 to the community of Jefferson City to improve and renovate two local baseball fields. With $80,000 going toward Roy Harmon Field via the City Parks Department and $20,000 toward New Market Field via Jefferson City Little League, the renovations include new infields, bases, dug outs, press boxes, backstop padding, fencing and more.

With just 11 dates remaining on One Night At A Time in the U.S., Wallen will kick-off his first-ever European tour on Aug. 28 in Stockholm, Sweden. The seven-show run will include additional stops in Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Glasgow, U.K. and more before concluding with two back-to-back nights in Dublin, Ireland.

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time 2024 Remaining U.S. Tour Dates:

Thurs, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Fri, July 26 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* # @ =

Thurs, Aug 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ <

Fri, Aug 2 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* % @ <

Thurs, Aug 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <

Fri, Aug 9 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* % @ <

Fri, Sept 20 // Knoxville, TN // Neyland Stadium* & $

Sun, Sept 22 // Knoxville, TN // Neyland Stadium * & $

Sat, Oct 5 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* TBD

Thurs, Oct 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* TBD

Fri, Oct 19 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* TBD

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time 2024 European Tour Dates:

Wed, Aug 28 // Stockholm, Sweden // Friends Arena + !

Fri, Aug 30 // Oslo, Norway // Oslo Spektrum + !

Sun, Sept 1 // Copenhagen, Denmark // Royal Arena + !

Tues, Sept 3 // Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome + !

Thurs, Sept 5 // Glasgow, UK // OVO Hydro + !

Sat, Sept 7 // Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena + !

Sun, Sept 8 // Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena + !

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

& ERNEST

< Ella Langley

$ HARDY

= Bryan Martin

~ Jelly Roll

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

# Koe Wetzel

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman

+ Larry Fleet

