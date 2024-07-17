Watch Ashley Monroe's 'Hot Rod Pipe Dream' Video

(MPG) 3x-GRAMMY nominated artist Ashley Monroe released the official video for her new single "Hot Rod Pipe Dream." The video premiered earlier today with CMT via a billboard in Times Square and their broadcast network. Directed by Talia Stewart and shot outside of Los Angeles, the music video is a celebration of youth, freedom, and the enduring allure of the open road. The vivid desert dreamscape transports viewers behind the wheel of a 1966 Ford Galaxie 500, where every drive held the promise of adventure and endless possibilities. Co-written with her longtime collaborator Brendan Benson and co-produced by Monroe and GRAMMY-winner Gena Johnson, the sun soaked summer anthem continues Monroe's sonic expansion that began with 2021's Rosegold.

About the new single, Monroe explains: "I wrote 'Hot Rod Pipe Dream' with Brendan Benson a few years ago, and it's honestly one of my favorite songs I've ever written. We brought together all the best summer, rock n' roll, beach boy lovin' vibes we could muster up and turned it into a musical feeling that brought us both undeniable joy. Then we took those same vibes to the recording studio, and I couldn't be more excited to finally release this song. It's different from anything else I've ever done, but it stands out as something special to me. And of course, what's summer without a hot rod pipe dream?"

"Hot Rod Pipe Dream" follows the release of "Risen Road," a cover of Fred Eaglesmith's "I Like Trains," and her late 2023 single "Over Everything" which Billboard called "Airy, understated and clear-eyed, the song is lifted by the quiet assuredness in Monroe's vocal." Monroe's recent work has been met with praise by American Songwriter, CMT, Stereogum, and People Magazine, who interviewed Monroe about her musical "fresh start."

Earlier this year, Monroe performed her first headline show in Nashville since 2015, and just recently announced she will be performing at AmericanaFest 2024 following a UK tour supporting Little Big Town on their "Friends of Mine" tour. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit her website.

Over the past two years, Monroe has remained busy writing and collaborating, most recently appearing on Ben Chapman's single "Is It Ever Really Gone" and co-writing Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges' "If You Were Mine."

Her critically-acclaimed 2021 album Rosegold received praise from Rolling Stone, The Nashville Scene, No Depression, Vulture, Paste Magazine, Garden & Gun, Stereogum, Pitchfork and many more. In their 2021 Best Albums of the Year coverage Vulture proclaimed, "Monroe continues to refine her talents as a writer and a vocalist while expanding her artistic palette in a batch of songs that slides from synth-pop to spectral, psychedelic R&B to gothic pop to lush, orchestral balladry to muted country rock."

Tour Dates:

9/10 - Manchester, UK - The Bridgewater Hall #

9/11 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon #

9/12 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Corn Exchange #

9/14 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - O2 City Hall Newcastle #

9/16 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo #

9/17 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall #

9/19 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo #

9/17-21 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest

# - supporting Little Big Town

