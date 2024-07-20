Brett Young Delivers 'Goodnight Into Good Morning'

(fcc) DIAMOND-selling and ACM Award winning country star Brett Young's newest song, "Goodnight Into Good Morning", is out now via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

The new song follows on the heels of the acoustic version of his fourth studio album, Across the Sheets (Barefoot Edition), which was released in May, featuring acoustic versions of eight previously-released tracks, including his smash hit "Dance With You," which earned Young his biggest week one streaming numbers to date last year and has garnered more than 220 million streams since, contributing his to more than 9.8 billion career streams.

Written by Brett Young, Jon Nite and Jimmy Robbins, Young describes the "Goodnight Into Good Morning" as "a song about a night that is going so perfectly with somebody that you both wish it didn't have to end. And a chemistry so undeniable that makes time almost stand still until before you know it....the sun is coming up."

This spring, Young completed a run of electric sold out shows across the UK and Europe, finishing the 13-date tour in Belfast after headlining Highways Festival at The Royal Albert Hall in London on May 18. He continues to North America, welcoming special guests including Restless Road, Tyler Braden, Hannah McFarland, Owen Riegling, MacKenzie Porter, NEEDTOBREATHE and Shaylen, with dates and ticket information at brettyoungmusic.com. He recently dazzled the crowd at Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Fest for "Brett Young and Friends," with special appearances by Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Charles Kelley.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently certified Young's #1 hit "In Case You Didn't Know" Diamond status. The milestone marks 10 million certified units in the U.S. and is only the ninth Country single to earn the prestigious honor in RIAA history.

