Morgan Wade Previews 'Obsessed' With 'Total Control'

(Sony Music Nashville) As she prepares for the release of her third major label album, Obsessed, Morgan Wade gives fans a last tantalizing preview with new release "Total Control."

The album opener, "Total Control" sees Wade relinquishing her composure in favor of an all-consuming love. With previously released sneak peeks "Halloween," "Moth to A Flame" (hailed as "riveting and hypnotic" by MusicRow), "2AM in London," and "Time to Love, Time to Kill," anticipation grows for Obsessed, which Rolling Stone calls "a songwriter record that is stripped down, primarily acoustic, and a powerful showcase of Wade's dynamic vocal capabilities."

An entirely solo-written 14-track collection, Obsessed was produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells and showcases Wade at her rawest and most vulnerable. She writes with incredible force about the ache for home and the emotion of being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm. On Obsessed, Wade also does a thorough examination and inventory of her journey as a person, not sparing any ugly details when she's been the one at fault. The project arrives Aug. 16 and follows her celebrated sophomore effort Psychopath, which was named one of 2023's best albums by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and more.

Meanwhile, Wade continues her opening stint on Alanis Morissette's TRIPLE MOON TOUR alongside her musical icon. With Joan Jett rounding the bill, the TRIPLE MOON TOUR is hitting arenas and amphitheaters across the country and will wrap up Aug. 10 in Los Angeles.

Obsessed tracklisting:

1. Total Control

2. Department Store

3. Time to Love, Time to Kill

4. Obsessed

5. Juliet

6. 2AM in London

7. Hansel and Gretel

8. Spin

9. Reality

10. Walked on Water (feat. Kesha)

11. Halloween

12. Crossing State Lines

13. Moth to a Flame

14. Deconstruction

