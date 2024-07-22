Carrie Underwood Wraps First-Ever Concert Appearances In Hawaii

(fcc) 8-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood wrapped her first-ever concert appearances in Hawaii with two sold-out shows at Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena on July 19 and 20, marking the 50th state she has performed in. Due to extraordinary demand, Underwood added the second show at Blaisdell Arena back in March after selling out the first in under one hour, joining Garth Brooks as the only two country artists to sell out the venue that quickly.

To kick things off, on the eve of her concerts, the Honorable Rick Blangiardi, Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu, and Governor Josh Green proclaimed July 18 "Carrie Underwood Day," where she was presented with ceremonial proclamations in recognition of her incredible career achievements, significant cultural and societal contributions, and her first-ever performances in Hawaii. Underwood is the first country artist to receive this honor from the State of Hawaii and the City and County of Honolulu. It is the first time in the history of the Aloha State that both have been bestowed upon an entertainer in any genre concurrently by those government entities.

Underwood wowed the sold-out, standing-room-only crowds at both back-to-back nights at the Blaisdell Arena with her incredible vocal prowess and her spectacular, high-energy performances. The setlist highlighted her stellar catalogue, with the audiences singing along to every word from such #1 hits as "Jesus, Take The Wheel," "Before He Cheats," and "Blown Away," to songs from her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, and everything in-between. Across both nights Underwood also covered Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'N Roll," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," and Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine."

Another highlight of both evenings was when she brought a young girl from the audience to join her on stage each night to sing her #1 hit, "All-American Girl" - bringing back a fan-favorite moment from Underwood's earlier tours.

Watch a video recap here.

