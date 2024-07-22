Iconic Songwriter And Producer Jerry Fuller Dead At 85

(PR) Songwriter and producer Jerry Fuller has passed away due to complications from lung cancer and was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Jerry is survived by his wife, Annette Fuller and their children, Adam Lee and Anna Nicole. He was 85.

Born in Forth Worth, Texas on November 19, 1938, Jerry Fuller was born into a musical family. His father, Clarence sang like Bing Crosby, and mother, Lola - like Patti Page. While Clarence worked, Lola taught her four children how to sing. When Jerry was 11, he and his older brother Bill became "The Fuller Bros", and Mom had them singing a cappella at everything from minstrel shows to jamborees. After high school in 1957, Jerry recorded his first composition, "I Found A New Love" for Lin records and by 1958, finished his first album, Teenage Love. He moved to Los Angeles in early 1959.

Early in his career, Jerry worked as a demo singer, which led to a recording/songwriting contract with Gene Autry's Four Star Music and Challenge Records. Jerry's first release for the label was "Betty My Angel", followed by "Tennessee Waltz". Both were national chart hits. Other chart records were "The Place Where I Cry", "Guilty Of Loving You", "I Get Carried Away" and "Shy Away".

In 1960, while touring with The Champs (known for the hit "Tequila"), Jerry discovered Glen Campbell. Blown away by Glen's voice and guitar playing, Jerry convinced him to move to LA.

Glen helped Jerry demo his new song, "Travelin' Man" - written for Sam Cooke. As luck would have it, the demo wound up in Ricky Nelson's hands. Ricky's "Travelin' Man" became a multi-gold #1 hit. Rick recorded 19 of Jerry's songs, including major hits; "Young World", "It's Up To You", "A Wonder Like You" and "Congratulations".

In the 60s, Jerry was drafted into the army just when his new songs were becoming "in demand". He spent the next 2 years stationed in up-state New York at Seneca Army Depot, writing songs when duty allowed, and entertaining the troops.

Upon leaving the service, Jerry accepted a job offer by Four Star to head up their New York office, so he took up residence in Manhattan. On one of many "get-aways" from the city, Jerry played a one-niter at a nightclub in Albany, N.Y. He was so impressed with the house band, The Knickerbockers, he made a demo tape of the group and mailed it to Challenge Records back in LA. Jerry got the OK to sign them to a contract, and when he moved back to the coast in 1965, he brought The Knickerbockers with him. Jerry's first record production ever, was The Knickerbockers' classic hit, "Lies" that reached #1 in the UK.

Glen Campbell and Jerry remained extremely close friends throughout their careers, and it was Glen who introduced Jerry to Annette Smerigan who later that same year became Jerry's bride. Glen was his best man.

The late 60s and early 70s saw Jerry truly take off as a record producer and his ear for talent brought artists like Gary Puckett and The Union Gap into the spotlight. His first production with the group was their first million-seller, "Woman, Woman". Jerry both wrote and produced Puckett's next three multi-million sellers, "Young Girl", "Lady Willpower", and "Over You", each one outselling the latter. The Union Gap outsold The Beatles for the year. Fuller also produced O.C. Smith's multi-million selling "Little Green Apples". After Mark Lindsay left Paul Revere and The Raiders to go solo, Jerry produced Mark's million-selling "Arizona", and follow-up hits, "Miss America" and "Silver Bird".

In the 70s, Fuller formed his own companies with Moonchild Productions Inc., and Fullness Music Company working with artists like Johnny Mathis and Mac Davis. Fuller also embraced his Texas roots and began writing country songs with artists like Ray Price and Reba McEntire. Ray Price recorded many Jerry Fuller songs, including his top country hits, "That's All She Wrote", "To Make A Long Story Short", and "Feet". Other country chart hits include Reba McEntire's "I Still Long To Hold You Now And Then" and "That Makes Two Of Us" - Reba's duet with Jacky Ward. Jerry also wrote and produced "Show And Tell" for the great Al Wilson. The record zoomed up the charts to #1 in three different genres simultaneously. It sold 3 million copies and was Cashbox's Single of the Year for 1973.

In 1982, Jerry finally got the chance to produce his old friend, Glen Campbell. Jerry produced Glen's Old Home Town album, featuring the hit single, "I Love How You Love Me" and Jerry's song, "A Woman's Touch", a hit for Tom Jones later that same year.

Countless other diversified artists who have recorded one or more of Jerry Fuller's over 1,100 songs include; Gene Vincent, Bobby Vee, Sam Cooke, James Darren, Lawrence Welk, Billy J. Kramer, Lou Rawls, Johnny Crawford, The Ventures, Ronnie McDowell, The Four Preps, The Kingston Trio, Hank Snow, Roy Clark, Cher, Ray Charles, Don McLean, Roger Whittaker, Dottie West, Frankie Laine, Lynn Anderson, Ivory Joe Hunter, Eddy Arnold, Toby Beau, Barbara Mandrell, Andre Kostelanetz, Art Farmer, Marty Robbins, Vanessa Williams, Slim Whitman, Billy Eckstein, Lee Greenwood, Johnny Lee, Pat Boone, Steve Wariner, Engelbert Humperdink, The Lettermen, Kimberly Springs, Al Hirt, Matthew Morrison, Lulu, Tommy Overstreet, Percy Sledge... and hundreds more.

