Kenny Chesney Delivers Surprise Songs and Three Guests At SoFi Stadium

(EBM) Twenty-four shows into a summer that's seen the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee shattering attendance records, besting his own numbers and often moving his stage all the way to the back wall, Kenny Chesney hit Los Angeles like a favorite son come home. Without missing a beat, he moved from a high velocity "Living in Fast Forward" to a surging medley of "Beer In Mexico," "Keg In The Closet" and guitar-forward "KC/DC," then a double time "Here And Now" as he returned to SoFi Stadium. The only country act - and second overall to the Rolling Stones - to bring two tours through the Inglewood, Calif.-based venue, the crowd was up and ready for whatever the night might hold.

"You can tell when you hit the stage," reflected the eight-time Entertainer of the Year, "when an audience is ready to bring everything they've got. No Shoes Nation more than showed up at SoFi; they sang hard, were on their feet from the beginning and really leaning into songs that set a positive vibe for living life in the moment."

Beyond multiple week No. 1s "Summertime," "Get Along," "American Kids" and "Save It For A Rainy Day," the man the Wall Street Journal called "The King of the Road" blazed through fan favorites "Somewhere With You," "Never Wanted Nothing More," "How Forever Feels" and "Young." Even more thrilling: three special guests, who each joined Chesney for a pair of songs.

First up was Uncle Kracker, who romped through the pair's five week No. 1, double-Platinum smash "When The Sun Goes Down," followed by sharing Mentor Williams' "Drift Away," which Kracker took to No. 1 for 28 weeks on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart. That turned straight into a euphoric rendition of "All The Pretty Girls" with Megan Moroney, rolling into a romping rendition of "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy."

But the evening's biggest surprise was Kelsea Ballerini, who the stadium-sized headliner hadn't realized was in California. Surprising him Saturday with an ask to come sing, the pair dueted on their Country Music Association award-winning "half of my hometown," as well as a yearning rendition of Chesney's Grace Potter pairing "You & Tequila."

"The beauty of music, especially live music, is that every day is different, and every day it will surprise you," he said after the show. "If you're in-the-moment of it, you can sing with three really good friends in the same show, and know that will never happen again..."

Certainly, for an audience who bestowed Chesney with license plates invoking song titles from Arizona (DOWNDRD), California (LYKWEDO) and Nevada (1MRSNST), it was a night where music set the tone and delivered a kind of rapture that saw the crowd waving their arms from side-to-side song-after-song and taking chorus-after-chorus along with Chesney and band.

"It's fun when my friends come out and sing with me," Chesney says of the night's collaborations. "It makes the music seem alive. It's like hearing No Shoes Nation: that's when all the happy and the magic come together."

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Remaining Dates

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

