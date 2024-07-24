Steep Canyon Rangers Share 'Can't Get Home' From New Live Package

(Yeproc) GRAMMY Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers share the third single, "Can't Get Home (Live)," from Live at Greenfield Lake, the band's first live album of original material, out August 30 on Yep Roc Records.

Of the song, the Rangers' Graham Sharp offers: "The song "Can't Get Home" is one that's really grown since we started playing it live. It's one of the places in the show where we go at it without any sort of plan. We know where we're gonna start and where we're gonna end, but we don't always know how we're gonna get there. We like to put a couple moments like that in the show to make sure everybody's listening to each other and encourage people to be creative and stretch out a little bit, and I think you can hear it in this song."

Recorded at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC on September 29, 2023, the 16-track album is now available for pre-order on digital, CD, and LP. Mixed and pressed at the state-of-the-art audiophile facilities of Citizen Vinyl in the band's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, lacquers were cut by renowned engineer Jeff Powell of Takeout Vinyl. Housed in a gatefold jacket, the first LP is pressed on deep purple vinyl and the second on yellow vinyl.

From the spellbinding, tender performances of "Recommend Me" and "Birds of Ohio" mixed with blistering, barnburning renditions of "Afterglow" and "Sunny Days," Live at Greenfield Lake exhibits the wide breadth of styles and genres the band tackles in concert, and captures the magic of their onstage chemistry, demonstrating unparalleled harmonies, rich songwriting, and unforgettable performances.

"This particular Greenfield Lake Amphitheater show is an example of the kind of night that we all dream of as musicians: a beautiful setting, an enthusiastic crowd, and the band is absolutely on fire," offers Ranger Aaron Burdett. "While these performances do happen, it's tough to get all of those elements at once. It's like catching lightning in a bottle. But we did it on September 29 of 2023 and had the good fortune to get it all down on tape. Live SCR is the best SCR by far. Makes me happy and grateful every time I hear this recording."

Of the album, Beau Gunn, Presenter/Buyer at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, adds: "Two things are synonymous with North Carolina Music: one is Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, and the other is Steep Canyon Rangers. The magic and music were definitely in the air that night and captured perfectly in this first-ever live release recorded at The Lake."

The band recently headlined Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium and are on tour for the remainder of the year, including a series of headlining dates out West and performances with Steve Martin and Martin Short. They will make a highly anticipated return to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on September 27, and headline IBMA's Bluegrass Live! Festival at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC, September 28.

As torchbearers of Americana and bluegrass music, the Steep Canyon Rangers have been crafting their unique sound for 25 years. Comprising of Graham Sharp (banjo and vocals), Mike Guggino (mandolin, mandola and vocals), Aaron Burdett (guitar and vocals), Nicky Sanders (fiddle and vocals), Mike Ashworth (drums, dobro, guitar and vocals), and Barrett Smith (bass, guitar, and vocals), the band's music blends their Appalachian and Piedmont influences, creating a sound that is uniquely their own. The North Carolina Hall of Fame inductees have gained recognition beyond the bluegrass world, with outlets like Rolling Stone recognizing them as "one of the most sought-after groups in Americana, bluegrass, and indie-folk."

Over the band's esteemed career, the three-time Grammy nominees have released 14 studio albums, three collaborative albums with actor and banjoist Steve Martin, been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and appeared on some of music's biggest stages. In 2013, Nobody Knows You won the GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album, while 2012's Rare Bird Alert and 2020's North Carolina Songbook garnered nominations in the same category.

Steep Canyon Rangers: On Tour

July 25 - The Guild Theatre - Menlo Park, CA

July 26 - Blue Note Napa - Napa, CA

July 27 - Antown - Reno, NV

August 2 - Bluegrass and Brew 2024 - Fairborn, OH

August 3 - Carter Family Fold Music Shows - Hiltons, VA

August 16 - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park - Morgantown, WV

August 17 - The Blue Ridge Music Center - Galax, VA

August 23 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

August 24 - The Windjammer - Isle of Palms, SC

August 31 - The Grove - Glasgow, KY

September 1 - Weekend At The Cave - Murphysboro, IL

September 6-7 - Mountain Song Festival - Brevard, NC

September 13 - Pickin' in the Pines Festival - Flagstaff, AZ

September 19 - Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, TN*

September 20 - Louisville Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY*

September 21 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC*

September 27 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

September 28 - IBMA Bluegrass Live! Festival - Raleigh, NC

October 4 - Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI*

October 5 - Rosemont Theatre - Rosemont, IL*

October 6 - Overture Center for the Arts - Madison, WI*

October 18 - The Theatre of MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD*

October 19 - Titles Center's Concert Hall - Brookville, NY*

October 23 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

October 25 - Memorial Hall OTR - Cincinnati, OH

November 1 - Mershon Auditorium - Columbus, OH*

November 2 - Fox Theatre Detroit - Detroit, MI*

November 15-16 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Ledyard, CT*

December 6-7 - Orange Blossom Revue 2024 - Lake Wales, FL

January 18 - Alaska Center for the Performing Arts - Anchorage, AK

January 31 - Lone Tree Arts Center - Lone Tree, CO+

* with Steve Martin & Martin Short

+ with Peter Rowan

Live at Greenfield Lake Tracklisting:

1. As I Go (Live)

2. Sweet Spot (Live)

3. Pennies on the Tracks (Live)

4. Recommend Me (Live)

5. Tell the Ones I Love > Chuck in the Bush > Tell the Ones I Love (Live)

6. Fare Thee Well, Carolina Gals (Live)

7. Alabama Calling (Live)

8. Above My Burdens (Live)

9. Can't Get Home (Live)

10. Take My Mind (Live)

11. Morning Shift (Live)

12. Birds of Ohio (Live)

13. Afterglow (Live)

14. Second in Line (Junior) [Live]

15. Fruits of My Labor (Live)

16. Sunny Days (Live)

Related Stories

Steep Canyon Rangers Share 'Morning Shift' Live

Steep Canyon Rangers To Release 'Live at Greenfield Lake'

The Steep Canyon Rangers Release New Song 'Recommend Me'

Woody Platt Leaving Steep Canyon Rangers

News > Steep Canyon Rangers