NEEDTOBREATHE Take Fans On The Road With 'When You Forgive Someone' Visualizer

(EBM) NEEDTOBREATHE is sharing an intimate look at life on the road with the official visualizer for radio single "When You Forgive Someone," out today. The fan favorite track was released last September on their ninth studio album CAVES, which was praised for exemplifying the band's "prowess as captivating songwriters and arena mainstays" (American Songwriter.)

The visualizer offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the CAVES World Tour with exclusive footage from shows at acclaimed venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and special on-stage guest appearances from lead singer Bear Rinehart's son. Experience the magic by watching the "When You Forgive Someone" official visualizer.

NEEDTOBREATHE will continue to bring their "high-energy, infectious" (Music Row) performances to venues across the country with Brett Young and support from Abraham Alexander and Kashus Culpepper. Known for putting on "a mesmerizing show for any music lover" (Loud Hailer Magazine), the CAVES World Tour continues tonight in Massachusetts at the South Shore Music Circus.

Catch NEEDTOBREATHE On Tour:

7/24 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus ~

7/25 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Hall ~

7/26 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre ~

7/27 - Freeport, ME - L.L. Bean Discovery Park

8/2 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre =

8/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Basilica Block Party

8/4 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center =

8/8 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent ~

8/9 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort & Casino ~

8/10 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Music Festival

8/12 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair +

8/22 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

8/23 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

8/24 - Rohnert Park, CA - Weill Hall + Lawn at the Green Music Center

8/26 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

8/30 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium =

8/31 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre =

9/1 - Augusta, GA - The Bell Auditorium =

9/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

9/12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

9/13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

9/14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

9/17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

9/18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy2 (SOLD OUT)

9/20 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

9/22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanizers

9/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

9/29 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

10/5 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling

10/9 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

10/11 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

10/12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre *

10/13 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *

10/14 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *

10/18 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

10/20 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center for the Arts *

+ with Brett Young

~ Abraham Alexander

= Kashus Culpepper

* Tall Heights

