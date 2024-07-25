Moonshine Bandits Reveal 'Party Cove' Video

(KM) Genre-defying country duo Moonshine Bandits have returned with the new single "Party Cove." The track is the first single from their forthcoming album "Confessions of an Outlaw," coming later this year from the group's own MSB Entertainment in partnership with ONE RPM.

"This song is another banger for the boats when you're out on the lake or the rivers cruising around. I loved working on this song with Jared. What a great concept Tex came up with. Can't wait to play this at shows," commented Bird about the new single.

"There are Party Coves all across America! Pull up to a sandbar or just tie 'em up! Around our neck of the woods, we have the Dirty Delta, McClure, Bass Lake, Don Pedro, and more. We were excited to work with Jared Sciullo on this one. Jared has worked on a ton of big songs with us over the years-'We All Country,' 'Do It Again,' 'Full Throttle,' 'Red White & Boozed,' just to name a few," added Big Tex.

Recorded during writing sessions in Myrtle Beach, Atlanta, and Nashville earlier this year with producer Brad Cox, "Confessions of an Outlaw" is the most mature and confident album in the group's catalog. For the first time in their career, the Bandits were able to lock themselves in the studio without the distraction of an impending tour and focus on each song with precision. The country duo was joined in the studio by some familiar friends, including The Lacs, Sarah Ross, Demun Jones, and Brandon Hartt.

"This is definitely our most mature album," commented Big Tex. "It's our most cohesive sounding album. It's a spiritual journey that sonically sounds more rounded than anything we have ever worked on. We took our time, we planned, and we executed. It's a special piece of work from us that we are really proud to have people hear!"

When pressed about the album title, Tex confesses, "The album is a self-reflection of a blessed life that God has given us, but also asking Him for forgiveness for living a fast lifestyle," he said. "Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does amplify the future. The album captures the transformation of a lost soul. We do believe that is the essence of this record. Whether the soul was lost to evil ways or just lost in life, by finding redemption, it allows you to move forward with purpose. People confuse the outlaw with the criminal, but a real outlaw isn't a criminal by trade. He's someone who refuses to live by society's established norms of behavior."

The Bandits also stepped outside the box during the writing sessions for "Confessions of an Outlaw," working with Nashville songwriters Chris Wallin (Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins) and Ira Dean (Rascal Flatts, Montgomery Gentry), who penned Aaron Lewis' No. 1 hit "Am I the Only One." The crown jewel of the writing sessions was the opportunity to write and record a song inside the 1972 historical home of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. The home has all the memories of Waylon, including his iconic logo on the floors throughout the home and even on the bottom of the swimming pool. The Bandits were able to write in a legend's home studio in Tennessee and see his writing room where he wrote some of the most iconic country songs ever, which they used as inspiration.

The Moonshine Bandits' signature sound of backwoods bravado, country soul, keg-thumping beats, and hip-hop fusion has paved the way for artists like Jelly Roll, HARDY, and Struggle Jennings to break through the glass ceiling and take country rap to the heights of mainstream success. Their unwavering commitment to hard work has earned them the coveted #1 spot on CMT.com and garnered accolades from industry titans like Billboard and Rolling Stone. Additionally, the Bandits have recently graced popular shows such as Bubba the Love Sponge and The Right View with Lara Trump. With an average of 2.3 million monthly streams across all platforms, the undeniable influence and impact of the Moonshine Bandits persist.

The Moonshine Bandits stand defiant as pioneers in a genre once considered incompatible by industry gatekeepers. The California-based duo-Dusty 'Big Tex' Dahlgren and Brett 'Bird' Brooks-have amassed a dedicated legion of fans, the "Shiner Nation," from their relentless touring across the U.S. while averaging 2.3 million monthly streams across all platforms and a staggering 300,000,000 YouTube views. The Bandits' powerful sound has helped them achieve Billboard-charting country albums, consistently debuting at the pinnacle of iTunes and Amazon charts.

"We make music that is a story of our lives. Real music is timeless. Every album is a chapter in our journey," says Bird in closing. "This album is music for renegades and outlaws that live wild and free."

