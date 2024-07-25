The Mavericks Share Lyric Video For 'Look Around You' feat. Maggie Rose

(MPG) The Mavericks release the lyric video for their country-soul-meets-R&B single "Look Around You" feat. Maggie Rose, a highlight from their new album Moon & Stars. Bandleader Raul Malo, who was called "the Roy Orbison of our time" on NPR's Alt.Latino, recently spoke with NPR's Weekend Edition about the new record and the origins of the band's varied influences.

The Mavericks are currently on a nationwide tour in support of the new album, with stops in Denver, Dallas and Detroit, among others including two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The band is in Los Angeles tonight, where they will take the stage at The Greek Theatre with Dwight Yoakam.

Raul Malo on the single: "This song was inspired by many events in a tumultuous period in our country...the shooting in Uvalde; the civil unrest during Black Lives Matter; George Floyd; and other events and moments that clearly show the inequity in our society. Solving those issues is complicated, undoubtedly. But the solution begins with us, the people. We can be better. And we can do better. And that's what this song is about."

Maggie Rose adds, "The Mavericks have always made music with the power to bring people together, and they did just that with this song and album in a time when we need it most. Being asked to join them on 'Look Around You,' and my experience recording with them that day, felt like a celebration - encouraging and joyful. I knew we were laying down something magical on this song with its beautiful message and sound."

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Niko Bolas, Moon & Stars features co-writes with legendary songwriter Bernie Taupin and special guest performances including Sierra Ferrell ("Moon & Stars") and Nicole Atkins, who recently joined The Mavericks on stage at ACL Live to play their song "Live Close By (Visit Often)." The group's 13th studio album marks their first new music since 2020's groundbreaking and chart-topping En Espa-ol project, and their first return to a full English language release since 2017's Brand New Day. Currently in the top 10 at Americana Radio, Moon & Stars was hailed by Pollstar in a recent cover story as "Foreboding in places, deeply romantic in others, the lyrics offer a reckoning that is almost a love child of Los Lobos, gypsy jazz and The Band."

Over the last three decades, The Mavericks have created the kind of multicultural Americana that reaches far beyond America itself, blending their favorite stateside sounds of rock & roll, country, and R&B with Tex-Mex twang, Cuban rhythms, Jamaican ska and other Latin influences. The band has garnered a massive loyal following with their infectious live performances, racking up multiple Grammy, ACM, and CMA Awards along the way. When they made their Tiny Desk Concert debut last year, NPR's Felix Contreras declared "The Mavericks are one of the best live shows out on the road these days and masters at bringing new fans into their fold."

The Mavericks 2024 Tour Dates:

July 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

July 26 - Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California *

July 27 - Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center *

August 9 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater *

August 10 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater *

August 11 - Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater +

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins #

August 22 - Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena *

August 23 - Lubbock, TX @ Cook's Garage *

August 24 - Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park *

August 25 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

September 7 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre $

September 13 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land %

September 14 - Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore Country Store %

September 19 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

September 22 - Lincoln City, OR @ Chinook Winds Casino Resort

September 26 - Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater *

September 27 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium +

September 28 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

October 3 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

October 4 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum *

October 17 - Clarksville, TN @ F&M Bank Arena *

October 18 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater *

October 19 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater *

November 1 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush Cowboy Moon 2024

November 13 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

November 14 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound +

November 15 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater +

December 6 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 7 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

* with Dwight Yoakam

+ with Dwight Yoakam and Drayton Farley

# with Nicole Atkins

$ with Tami Neilson

% with Asleep at the Wheel

