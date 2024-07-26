.

Lee Brice Gets Nostalgic With 'Summer Of Us'

07-26-2024
Lee Brice Gets Nostalgic With 'Summer Of Us'

(TPR) Lee Brice's latest release, "Summer of Us," written by Brice, Ben Glover, Billy Montana and Joe Leathers, takes the listener through the windows down, sun-drenched, carefree days of yesteryear. Produced by Ben Glover and Jerrod Niemann, the track feels like rolling through the kodak moments of summers gone with an up-tempo sentimentality.

"Summer holds so many great memories for all of us - vacation time with the family, backyard barbeques with neighbors and friends, or finding young love. This song brings back a lot of those memories for me and I hope it does the same for everyone who hears it."- Lee Brice

"Summer of Us" follows Brice's current hit radio single, "Drinkin' Buddies" featuring buzzworthy newcomers Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters. The fun-loving track resonated with fans immediately as we entered the laid-back days of summer - encouraging everyone to grab a drink with their closest friends and celebrate some much-deserved down time.

Brice kicked off 2024 with his intimate acoustic Me and My Guitar Tour and is currently out on the road playing some of Country music's biggest festivals, joining Dierks Bentley for select dates of his Gravel and Gold Tour, along with his solo shows.

Related Stories
Lee Brice Gets Nostalgic With 'Summer Of Us'

Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video

Lee Brice Hits Career High With 'Drinkin' Buddies'

Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Deliver 'Drinkin' Buddies'

Lee Brice Teams With Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters For 'Drinkin' Buddies'

News > Lee Brice

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency- Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack- more

Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'- Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video- more

Day In Country

Post Malone And Luke Combs Team For 'Guy For That'- mgk and Jelly Roll Hit 'Lonely Road'- Kenny Chesney- Kacey Musgraves- more

Reviews

Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey

Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa

Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979

Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field

Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Share Video From Best Of All Worlds Van Halen Tribute Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel More Shows Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery

Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency

Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack

The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Animated Video

Fit For A King Recruit The Plot In You's Tewers For 'TECHNIUM' Video

Middle Child Syndrome Says 'Listen To Me' With Debut Album

Singled Out: The Sweet's Little Miracle