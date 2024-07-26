Singled Out: Buckstein's MeXico

(antiMusic) Country music star Buckstein just released his new song "MeXico", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"MeXico" is my newest single. This one was a ton of fun to write and record (and it's sounding really good live!). This tune started with instrumentation that my producer, Mr. E, pulled together. It sounded dark and loud, like a hard night out. We had a good time finding rhymes and escapades to follow the vibe. The character is a bit of a fever dream that I see as bit of a cult movie, and the chorus is an echo of soccer chants. The character feels alive exploring south of the border. He's the "man with the plan."

I love exploring new vibes and zig-zagging in my music releases. I'm not afraid to cut anything that sounds cool. My music tastes are a total mix tape, and I like bringing a little bit of that to my creations with producers and musicians.

"MeXico" has been a blast. It's a fun one to holler back at us while we're live, and we hope to see everyone out there chanting along!

