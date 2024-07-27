Makenzie Phipps Premieres 'Pick Your Poison' Video

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps has shared a music video for her latest single "Pick Your Poison". Makenzie Phipps offers fans a modern sound infused with attitude, guts, and sheer determination, making her the perfect voice for the single "Pick Your Poison." This track reveals a bolder side of Phipps that fans have yet to see.

Her fearless approach to music showcases her growth as an artist and songwriter and stands as an anthem signaling an exciting new direction in her evolving sound. With a packed summer and fall tour schedule, new merchandise, and more music on the way, Makenzie Phipps is just getting started.

"I am beyond excited for my new "Pick Your Poison" music video coming out! Nate and Josh from ProMotions LLC did a fantastic job bringing this song to life through video and I can't wait to see what everyone thinks," smiles Phipps. "I appreciate everyone who was involved in the process of making this video. If ya haven't already, go stream "Pick Your Poison" today!!!"

Makenzie recently participated in her second CMA Music Festival with performances throughout the week and autograph signings inside at Fan Fair X. She has been featured by Forbes, RFD-TV, Country Rebel, I Love Country Music, Classic Country Music, Addicted 2 Country Music, The Country Network, Center Stage Magazine, People.com, Newsmax, LifeMinuteTV, American Songwriter, Jesus Calling, Voice Of America and her single for "Life Gives You Love" was premiered by Taste Of Country. With a constant connection to her fans that is stronger than ever, Phipps continues to thrive on social media, releasing acoustic covers throughout the week. Her beautiful renditions of "I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You," "Amazing Grace" and "Travelin' Soldier" have nearly 4 million combined views on Facebook and continue to grow daily.

Makenzie Phipps' Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUL 26 - When Pigues Fly / Nashville, Tenn.

JUL 27 - Egyptian Hills Resort / Creal Springs, Ill.

JUL 28 - Egyptian Hills Resort / Creal Springs, Ill.

AUG 03 - Nicewonder Wine Tasting Room / Bristol, Va.

AUG 04 - Villa Nove Vineyards / Butler, Tenn.

AUG 09 - Sidelines Grill / Ashland City, Tenn.

AUG 10 - Sweetwater Taps / Sweetwater, Tenn.

AUG 11 - Beachhaven Vineyard and Winery / Clarksville, Tenn.

AUG 16 - Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club / Hendersonville, Tenn.

AUG 17 - Ole No. 3 Restauraunt & Bar / Scottsville, Va.

AUG 18 - Hardware Hills Vineyard / Scottville, Va.

AUG 24 - Egyptian Hills Resort / Creal Springs, Ill.

AUG 25 - Egyptian Hills Resort / Creal Springs, Ill.

AUG 31 - Mountain 2 Island at the Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

AUG 31 - Fincastle / Bluefield, Va.

SEP 01 - The Asylum / Lewisburg, W. Va.

SEP 14 - Handlebars / Murfreesboro, Tenn.

SEP 15 - Beachhaven Vineyard and Winery / Clarksville, Tenn.

SEP 21 - Rider's Paradise / Rock, W. Va.

SEP 22 - Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

SEP 27 - When Pigue's Fly / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 05 - Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

OCT 11 - Sidelines Grill / Ashland City, Tenn.

OCT 12 - Sweetwater Taps / Sweetwater, Tenn.

OCT 19 - Rassawek Vineyard's Autumn Festival / Columbia, Va.

OCT 26 - Ole No. 3 / Pocahontas, Va.

NOV 01 - Tap Bar and Grill / Jackson, Tenn.

NOV 08 - Sidelines Grill / Ashland City, Tenn.

NOV 16 - Sweetwater Taps / Sweetwater, Tenn.

