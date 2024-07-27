Singled Out: Ashley Puckett's Anchor

(Day in Country) Country music star Ashley Puckett recently released a new single entitled "Anchor", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I had written this song on a birthday vacation in Miami. It was a milestone birthday for me for many reasons. I had a lot going on in my life, both personally and in love. And looking back, I think I learned a lot about myself on this trip as well.

It all started with matching tattoos that my sister, my father and myself were all getting. This was planned months in advance what tattoo we were all going to get to remember the celebration. After we got our tattoos. I was so happy with how mine turned out. It was an anchor on the bottom of my right ankle with a rope around it and the words "magic at the moment" forming inside - For one of the songs on my album.

After tattoos, we had lunch and then decided to take a rooftop bus tour down to Little Cuba. it was so much fun. I kept staring down on my tattoo, sort of in a daze. Taking it all in. Then, next thing you know I'm humming along to myself some of the lyrics that turned out to be the chorus of my new song, "Anchor". I found myself stepping away to make voice memos of almost the entire song throughout the tour. And believe it or not this song ended years of writers block for me.

When I got home from the trip, I put some finishing touches on the song and it was done. I was ready to go back to the studio, which I had missed for a very long time since the debut album was recorded. Next thing you know with the help of Nathan Beatty and Andrew Douglas, who took the trip up from Nashville to help me out in the studio with this one, with all of the creativity between these guys and my sound engineer, Doug Kasper, magic happened.

The song in away changed my life. It got my creative writing flowing again, and I haven't stopped writing since we've recorded this and our previous hit, "Tequila" which had cracked the top 80 on the music row charts! These songs are me. And "Anchor" is the innocent hopeless romantic I can't help to be. It's a ballad pleading for someone to let you in, let you be there, in good times and bad. Because if you want a real love that lasts, it has to weather the sun and the storms.

