K. Michelle Inks With BBR Music Group - BMG Nashville

Video still from CMA Awards 2023 Video still from CMA Awards 2023

(BBR) BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville is thrilled to announce the signing of K. Michelle. K. Michelle's incredibly stunning career is nothing short of groundbreaking as she has stretched genre boundaries and built a worldwide audience of fans through multiple mediums. With an already impressive resume, the multi-talent is not only an accomplished singer, songwriter, guitarist, and pianist, with five Billboard charting albums to her name, but she's also an entrepreneur, author, executive, actress, television personality and restaurateur.

"When we first met K. Michelle, she radiated her passion for country music. It's the fabric of who she is because the lyrics represent truth. She's built an incredible fanbase with her unique vocals anchored with storytelling at its heart and that is what transcends genres," says Katie Kerkhover, VP, A&R at BMG.

"I have been ready. I am grateful for this moment," shares K. Michelle. "Rebels and Real Outlawz, it's time! I am excited and want to thank my BMG Team. I am happy to finally sing the music I grew up on. I am a country girl at heart and can't wait to share my country music with you."

Praised as "real," "brave," and "rebellious," a notion that paired beautifully with her 2013 album Rebellious Soul that soothed fellow rebels with cathartic musical refuge, K. Michelle's indomitable spirit and innate talent have encapsulated fans throughout her multifarious career. Moreover, her classic candor serves as a safe space and trademark for listeners craving her relatable music.

To her over 10 MILLION social media followers' delight, the Memphis, Tenn. native surprised fans by announcing that her sixth album, I'm The Problem, released last year, was her final R&B record, as she readies her dream of releasing a country project. In true K. Michelle fashion though, the always-real songstress gave fans a taste of what to expect with the bonus track "Tennessee" and introduced her alter-ego PUDDIN - a favored nickname that originated in her childhood. Reared in a household where the music of Mary J. Blige and Whitney Houston was played alongside country icons The Judds and Lee Ann Womack, she would put her Volunteer State Roots on display when she earned a music scholarship to Florida A&M University by yodeling for her audition.

A full-circle moment, K. Michelle was featured on the acclaimed A Tribute To The Judd in 2023, singing "Love Can Build A Bridge" alongside Jelly Roll and Fisk Jubilee Singers, and performing the song live at "The 57th Annual CMA Awards" that aired live on ABC (WATCH BELOW). In June, she returned to Nashville's acclaimed CMA Fest for the second time, performing on not only the Chevy Vibes Stage but also making her Nissan Stadium debut.

Ready to kick start this next chapter, K. Michelle is actively writing and recording on her highly anticipated debut country album and finalizing its accompanying tour.

Related Stories

K. Michelle Announces New Album With 'Blame Yourself' Stream

News > K. Michelle