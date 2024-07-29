.

Lainey Wilson Recruits Miranda Lambert For 'Good Horses'

07-29-2024
Lainey Wilson Recruits Miranda Lambert For 'Good Horses'

(BBR) GRAMMY award winning multi-PLATINUM artist, Lainey Wilson announced that her soul-stirring new song "Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)" will release on Friday, August 2, off her forthcoming and highly anticipated record, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

"Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)" is Wilson's first collaboration on her own project and the fourth song to be released from Whirlwind, after Wilson's lead single "Hang Tight Honey" which is currently in the Top 15 at Country radio and climbing. Co-written by Wilson, Lambert, and Luke Dick and produced by GRAMMY award winning producer, Jay Joyce, the multi-talent, who has been teasing the eagerly awaited new track during her live shows this year, delivers the latest preview of Whirlwind.

Combining Wilson's distinctive songwriting style and signature country flair, "Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)" takes listeners on a soulful experience, evoking a sense of longing and familiarity, while exploring the theme of how love will always find its way back home - no matter where you are in the world.
Already this year, Wilson has won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, a People's Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, three ACM awards, including the coveted Entertainer of The Year, and became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her "Country's Cool Again" North American 2024 headlining tour throughout the year.

Related Stories
Lainey Wilson Recruits Miranda Lambert For 'Good Horses'

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and HARDY Led Faster Horses' Return

Lainey Wilson Premieres '4x4xU' Video

Lainey Wilson Delivers 'Hang Tight Honey' Video

Lainey Wilson Celebrating July 4th With '4x4xU' Release

News > Lainey Wilson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter- Watch Foster The People 'Chasing Low Vibrations'- more

Stevie Nicks Explains 'Weird' Leg Infection- Watch Brian May Rock Queen Classic With The Offspring- New Tony Iommi Song- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Rocks 60,529 Fans At Denver Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour- Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink' - more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival

Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey

Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa

Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979

Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field

Latest News

AC/DC In The Studio For 'Highway To Hell' 45th Anniversary

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Deliver 'True Messenger' Video

Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter

Watch Foster The People 'Chasing Low Vibrations.

Fit For An Autopsy Stream 'Hostage' Video

Beastie Boys Celebrate 'Ill Communication' 30th Anniversary With Limited Editions

Serj Tankian Declares 'Justice With Shine On' With New Video

Train Stream 'Live at Royal Albert Hall'