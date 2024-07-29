Lainey Wilson Recruits Miranda Lambert For 'Good Horses'

(BBR) GRAMMY award winning multi-PLATINUM artist, Lainey Wilson announced that her soul-stirring new song "Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)" will release on Friday, August 2, off her forthcoming and highly anticipated record, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.
"Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)" is Wilson's first collaboration on her own project and the fourth song to be released from Whirlwind, after Wilson's lead single "Hang Tight Honey" which is currently in the Top 15 at Country radio and climbing. Co-written by Wilson, Lambert, and Luke Dick and produced by GRAMMY award winning producer, Jay Joyce, the multi-talent, who has been teasing the eagerly awaited new track during her live shows this year, delivers the latest preview of Whirlwind.
Combining Wilson's distinctive songwriting style and signature country flair, "Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)" takes listeners on a soulful experience, evoking a sense of longing and familiarity, while exploring the theme of how love will always find its way back home - no matter where you are in the world.
Already this year, Wilson has won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album, a People's Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, three ACM awards, including the coveted Entertainer of The Year, and became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her "Country's Cool Again" North American 2024 headlining tour throughout the year.
