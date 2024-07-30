Carrie Underwood Extends Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency Into Spring 2025

(fcc) Carrie Underwood will continue her reign as resident headliner at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with the announcement of six additional shows in 2025. The first headliner to ever take over the Resorts World Theatre stage, Underwood's critically acclaimed production REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency will continue to keep fans from all over the world captivated into Spring 2025. Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and upgrades to these new, must-see performances will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 2, 2024, at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET at AXS.com. Tickets for all remaining 2024 performances are on sale now.

Ahead of her return to the Resorts World Theatre stage, Underwood will take the Good Morning America stage on Friday, August 2, 2024, for a special performance as part of the 2024 Citi Summer Concert Series. Fans are encouraged to tune in to watch her perform live in the heart of Central Park where she will sing chart-topping hits featured in her record-breaking Las Vegas residency.

A show exclusively designed to excel in the resort's state-of-the-art venue, Underwoods' REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a can't-miss show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and continuously selling out runs since its premiere in December 2021. Underwood recently celebrated her 50th performance at the venue in June 2024, with over 200,000 fans estimated to have seen REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency since its inception at Resorts World Theatre.

The just-announced 2025 performance dates of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency include:

March: 26, 28, 29

April: 2, 4, 5

Remaining 2024 performance dates of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on sale now include:

August: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

October: 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

