Koe Wetzel Hits The Charts With '9 Lives'

(EBM) Texan renegade singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel continues his meteoric rise with his latest release, 9 Lives, debuting at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (No. 2 among new releases, behind only the "Twisters" soundtrack), marking Wetzel's fourth Top 10 entry. With 36,200 in total consumption, 9 Lives surpasses the debut week of his previous album, Hell Paso, which entered at No. 3 with 25,000 units in October 2022.

"We've been honing and growing a certain sound, and we're hitting it: it's what the people have been expecting from me, but we hadn't gotten there yet," reflects Wetzel about the album that is resonating with fans in an unprecedented way. "This weekend we saw thousands of people singing the lyrics to every single song from the time we get onto that stage until we were done," he marvels. "When you see that, you realize what you're saying means something to people - and that's more important than anything."

9 Lives also arrives at No. 3 on the Americana/Folk Albums chart and features Wetzel's first two Hot Country Songs Top 10 hits, "High Road" with Jessie Murph (currently No. 9, having peaked at No. 8) and "Sweet Dreams" (currently No. 19, having peaked at No. 10). Additionally, these tracks are making waves on the Billboard Country Streaming Songs chart, with "High Road" at No. 7 and "Sweet Dreams" at No. 25, having also debuted on at No. 29 and No. 47 respectively on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"When we made music together, it was all about his heart, being honest with his feelings, and giving it the backdrop of confidence that didn't feel like he was only being vulnerable, [that he was] also being a badass," adds producer Gabe Simon in a conversation with American Songwriter about the new album recorded both in Texas and Tennessee. "It needed to be honest but also bulletproof."

That backdrop of confidence was also on full display as Wetzel kicked off his Damn Near Normal World Tour with a sold-out weekend in his home state. Joining Morgan Wallen in performing to more than 50,000 fans on Friday, July 26 at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, Wetzel then began his own headlining run in front of nearly 16,000 fans in Houston on Saturday, July 27.

