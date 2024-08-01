Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol As Judge

(fcc) "American Idol," welcomes season four winner and eight-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood to the judging panel for season eight on ABC and Hulu. Music industry icons Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return for their eighth consecutive season as judges, and longtime host Ryan Seacrest also returns when the show premieres in spring 2025 for the franchise's 23rd overall season. Since it began airing on ABC, "American Idol" has been a top unscripted series on ABC in Total Viewers. Season to date, "American Idol" ranks as the No. 1 most social entertainment series on broadcast or cable with over 63 million total social interactions.

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on 'Idol' and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. "This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

"Carrie Underwood is the first 'American Idol' alum ever to join the judging panel. Her global superstar status as the most successful 'Idol' winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of 'Idol' as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story. Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of 'Idol,' and I'm thrilled for her to be reunited with our 'Idol' Family," said Megan Wolflick, showrunner and executive producer of "American Idol."

Season eight auditions will kick off Monday, Aug. 12, with the return of "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions. Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible.

"Idol Across America" auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Aug 12)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug 14)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug 16)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug 19)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Aug 21)

Nationwide open call (Aug 23)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug 26)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug 28)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug 29)

West and Midwest open call (Sep 4)

Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, Tennessee (Sep 6)

Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington D.C. (Sep 9)

Nationwide open call (Sep 11)

The South open call (Sep 13)

East Coast open call (Sep 17)

For information on how to sign up for "Idol Across America" and to register to virtually audition in front of an "American Idol" producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. Contenders may audition on any "Idol Across America" date, regardless of location. For full eligibility requirements, details on specific dates, submission forms, and terms and conditions, please visit the website.

Related Stories

Carrie Underwood Extends Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency Into Spring 2025

Carrie Underwood Wraps First-Ever Concert Appearances In Hawaii

Carrie Underwood Celebrates 50th Performance Of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, ALABAMA Lead Kickoff Jam Lineup

News > Carrie Underwood