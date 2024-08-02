.

08-02-2024
T. Graham Brown To Celebrate Album Release With Grand Ole Opry Performance

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA Award-winner, and newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown is thrilled to announce the release of his new studio album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals, available today via Warner Music Group-ADA. The album features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. To celebrate the release, T. Graham Brown will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry tonight!

"'From Memphis To Muscle Shoals' is the record that I've been wanting to make forever. When my co-producer, Billy Lawson, and I began working on this project, we couldn't have dreamed that it would turn out like this. We set out to make an old-school soul music tribute album and worked very hard to make it sound authentic. We cut it at FAME and Wishbone studios in Muscle Shoals, using musicians from down there, led by sole surviving "Swamper", bassist David Hood. Eleven of the fourteen tracks are duets featuring Country Music, Rock and Roll, and Rhythm and Blues Hall of Famers. I hope everyone will have as much fun listening to it as we had making it."

Brown has continued to let his fans in on the new record by dropping a new song every few weeks including "The Dark End of the Street," featuring Country Music Hall of Famer and GRAMMY® Award-winner Tanya Tucker, "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay," with Randy Houser, "Take Me To The River" with Wynonna, and "When A Man Loves A Woman" with Zach Williams, keeping everyone eagerly anticipating the new record.

Purchase/stream: 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals' here.

